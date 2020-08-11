Editorial: Chase is wrong about nice guys

When former House Speaker Kirk Cox said he might run for the Republican nomination for governor next year, the only declared Republican candidate — state Sen. Amanda Chase — replied this way: “He’s a nice guy, but nice guys don’t win in 2021.”
Chase’s response brings to mind the line attributed to the hard-charging Brooklyn Dodgers manager Leo Durocher in 1946: “Nice guys finish last.” (He didn’t actually say it quite that way, but that’s how it’s remembered, and what he titled his autobiography).
But back to our point: Is Chase right? Or has she fatally misread the tenor of the times? Here’s the argument for why she has.
First, there’s Virginia’s electoral history. Republicans haven’t won a statewide election since 2009. They’ve lost control of the General Assembly. They’ve lost a majority of the state’s congressional delegation. They haven’t been this far out of power since January 1970, just before Linwood Holton’s inauguration as governor. And all the trend lines have been pointing in the wrong direction, as far as Republicans are concerned. The most worrisome ones have been in the suburbs, which once were a Republican stronghold but now have increasingly become places where Democrats roll up some of their biggest margins. Chase says that “the people want a fighter” and maybe “the people” she’s talking to do. After all, she recently spoke to a rally in Richmond where, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch, “a handful of white men raised their hands in Nazi-like salutes” and another speaker represented a fringe group whose literature calls for an “escalation of hostilities in what will constitute the bloodiest civil war in human history.” But those aren’t “the people” who will elect the next governor. It’s always tempting for the party out of power (and sometimes the party in power) to want a champion who will say the meanest, nastiest things possible about the other side. Here comes the quote from then-candidate Barack Obama in 2008 in which he paraphrased a line from the movie “The Untouchables”: “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun.” And yes, if you think that’s what Obama did in 2008, then obviously it worked that year. But here in Virginia, Republican candidate Corey Stewart didn’t exactly run a milquetoast campaign for U.S. Senate in 2018 — and he posted the lowest share of the vote that any Republican has won in a statewide race in the past decade.
For a Republican to win the governorship in 2021, there is but a single electoral imperative — to be competitive in the suburbs, particularly the suburbs of Northern Virginia where Democrats lately have often been taking 60% or more of the vote. Put another way, for a Republican to win the governorship in 2021, he or she must run against every recent election trend we’ve seen in Virginia. That leads to this conclusion: Such a Republican can’t appear too conservative and definitely can’t appear too confrontational, which means that the Chase formulation that “the people want a fighter” and “nice guys don’t win in 2021” is exactly wrong.
Cox might be the best nominee for Republicans in 2021, but Chase’s complaint that Cox “has a history of caving into the Democrat’s liberal agenda and working closely with our tyrannical governor” actually sounds more like a reason why he’d be a more successful statewide candidate than she would. Boil that down and what Chase is saying is that Cox has a history of working with Democrats. If suburban voters who have been voting Democratic are to be persuaded to vote for a Republican, they likely are going to be more impressed by one who has a history of working across the aisle than one who is going to be a strident partisan.
Republicans, for all their losses lately, have a great opportunity before them in 2021: With a field that might grow to six candidates, Democrats might well nominate a candidate much further to the left than many voters are comfortable with. Recent Democratic gains in Virginia have been fueled by a surge of anti-Trump outrage. If Trump is no longer in office, it’s possible some of those voters might be more inclined to entertain the prospect of a Republican governor again — provided that Republican cuts a particular profile.
Republican activists might well want a more demonstrably conservative nominee than Cox, but they will have to balance those ideological interests against the practicality of just who can get elected in today’s Virginia. It’s not just a suburban question, either. Chase posts on Facebook: “I’ll never forget how closely [Cox] worked with Gov. Northam to champion Medicaid Expansion in 2019 compromising by adding a work requirement.” That’s true — but it also was some pretty darned conservative Republican legislators from Southwest Virginia (such as Del. Terry Kilgore) who were the ones who put Medicaid expansion over the top because they thought that was a better alternative for their districts than seeing hospitals close. Is Chase saying she knows Southwest Virginia better than the legislators who actually represent it?
In any case, we come back around to Chase’s assertion that “nice guys don’t win in 2021.” Ideologues can be nice and not every moderate is nice, but, politically speaking, niceness is pretty good cover for winning over swing voters. The more conservative a candidate Republicans want in 2021, the nicer that candidate ought to be. Chase is missing just how exhausted voters are after nearly four years of Trump. Some Republicans (and even some more left-leaning Democrats) are baffled by the appeal of Joe Biden. They shouldn’t be. Yes, he’s old. Yes, he’s prone to gaffes. Yes, he’s running on a platform that’s well to the left of what any recent Democrat has run on. Yes, he’s whatever other charge you want to level against him. But he’s essentially promising Warren Harding’s “return to normalcy.” He may be wrong on the issues, but he comes across as a nice guy —and a bland guy. Contrary to Chase’s belief, niceness may be exactly what wins right now.
Since when did being nice become a pejorative anyway? Given how polarized our society is right now, we are in dire need of something that a certain Republican president once longed for. George H.W. Bush said in 1988 he wanted “a kinder, gentler nation.” That starts with being nice. By the way, he also won that election.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!