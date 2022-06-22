Editorial: Choose the right side of history

Almost seven decades ago this month, a Charlottesville woman took up a pen and for the first time wrote a letter to Virginia’s governor.

To the degree the world remembers the legacy of Democratic Gov. Thomas B. Stanley, it remembers him largely as a man who staked a claim on the wrong side of history. He rose to power as a member of the corrupt Byrd Organization, metastasized under the auspices of U.S. Senator Harry F. Byrd, that dominated 20th century Virginia politics for decades.

Stanley’s reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark Brown vs. Board of Education decision, which declared schools could no longer be segregated by race, might charitably be described as unenthusiastic. “It had been hoped that the visions of our state constitution, and previous decisions of the court, would be upheld, but the court has come to a different conclusion,” he said.

Though he pledged to work together with white and Black leaders to come up with a plan for desegregation, he would renege on that pledge, and instead give in to pressure to launch Virginia’s shameful era of Massive Resistance, closing white schools rather than allowing Black students to attend.

On June 26, 1955, Eliza Fitch of Charlottesville was startled into action by Stanley’s declaration that Virginia schools would remain segregated, shattering her faith that “common decency would win out, and the decree would be accepted in time.” She wrote that the U.S. Army saw no ill effects from desegregation and predicted there would be none for the commonwealth.

“I have always been proud of Virginia, thinking of us as one enlightened Southern state, not to be put in a class with Mississippi. No reform has ever been accepted with open arms — if so, there’d be no need for it,” Fitch wrote. “I trust you will hear from others, who I know feel the same but have not realized the importance of making their opinions known.”

Stanley did hear from others, but left office without heeding them. It would be Virginia’s first Republican governor, Linwood Holton, a Roanoke attorney born in Big Stone Gap, who would break the Byrd Machine’s hold on power and end Massive Resistance, earning a place for the ages on the right side of history.

Lego and CRTGov. Glenn Youngkin, Holton’s modern day Republican successor, has just signed his first budget, right after announcing a major economic development triumph.

For all the news items centered around the inevitable conflicts that mark the closing of a massive undertaking presided over by a divided government, there’s a lot to like in this budget that Youngkin bargained for and put his stamp of approval on. The new budget holds a variety of items beneficial to the Roanoke Valley and to Southwest Virginia as a whole (“Budget could make some wishes happen,” June 5), from means to leverage more than $3 billion to address the crumbling schools crisis to a $500,000 infusion for the Virginia Museum of Transportation in downtown Roanoke.

The announcement of a $1 billion Lego factory to be built just south of Richmond, projected to employ more than 1,760 once built, provides a stunning early triumph for a governor who has only been in office six months.

It is too bad that Youngkin’s choice to come out swinging on culture war issues tossed a sour note into this Lego-themed party. An internal document inadvertently made public indicates that Lego anticipated employees could object to Youngkin’s social policies. The document poses the question, “Governor Youngkin has made prohibiting ‘critical race theory’ in K-12 classrooms a key pillar of his policies. Does the Lego Group support this?”

The answer Lego officials crafted to this question states that the company stands against racism and inequality, notes its charitable donations to nonprofits that support Black children, and declares Lego “will continue to advocate for equitable access to high-quality, hands-on playful learning for all children in Virginia.”

In this instance, Lego clearly decided the advantages of locating in Virginia mattered more than the problems raised by the governor’s social agenda, but how might this pan out with other potential prospects?

‘I am outraged’ Questions could certainly arise about the company Virginia keeps in its campaign to stamp ill-defined “divisive concepts” out of schools. Nonprofit journalism organization ProPublica shared a harrowing story (June 16, “White parents rallied to chase a Black educator out of town”) about a school administrator from Maryland who was unjustly driven out of jobs at two successive Georgia school districts after conservative activists spread false rumors that she had a secret goal of promoting “critical race theory.”

The ProPublica story describes the activists coaching local parents in protest tactics that would help them land coverage on Fox News.

Speaking of “divisive concepts,” Youngkin’s choice for state health commissioner, Dr. Colin Greene, introduced a few into the public discourse on the same day as the Lego announcement. In a Washington Post interview, Greene dismissed the notion that racism has ever been a source of health disparities for Black Americans, and shrugged off gun violence as “a Democratic talking point.”

Greene’s remarks earned a rebuke from Youngkin, who said he was “disappointed” with the health commissioner’s words, and further acknowledged at least one health crisis with undisputed racial inequality. “I am outraged that right now in Virginia, a Black mother is nearly three times more likely to die from child birth and that hasn’t materially improved in a generation,” the governor said in a statement. “Our administration must have a common, unifying objective to deliver measurable results on behalf of women and especially those in communities of color where this substantial gap exists.”

Chastened, Greene soon walked back his assertions. “I am fully aware that racism at many levels is a factor in a wide range of public health outcomes and disparities across the Commonwealth and the United States.”

Youngkin need not stop with curbing Greene. He has plenty of real problems that he could tackle and potentially even solve without engaging in culture war shenanigans that will leave self-inflicted wounds. He should distance himself from the CRT crusade and put it in the rear-view mirror.

There’s still time for the Youngkin administration to wise up and secure a legacy on the right side of history — or at least avoid securing a legacy on the wrong side.