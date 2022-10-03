Editorial: Citizens of Carroll, Floyd, Patrick and Galax deserve better candidates

Let’s take a look back, all the way back to a day that feels so distant it might as well be a lifetime ago: Dec. 16, 2021.

On that date, in an editorial titled “Redistricting spreads disruptions evenly,” we discussed how the special masters charged by the Virginia Supreme Court with new redistricting maps revised the 47th House of Delegates district to include Carroll, Floyd and Patrick counties and the city of Galax. Floyd is the home county of Del. Marie March and Patrick is the home county of Del. Wren Williams.

Of note: both of these freshly minted Republican politicians, first elected to the General Assembly in November , are all in on former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.

As we phrased it then, this redrawn map “puts Williams — who is celebrated or notorious, depending on your political stance, for volunteering to travel to Wisconsin as part of Trump’s legal team to help challenge the 2020 presidential election results — in the same district as restaurateur Marie March, another newly elected Republican delegate, who is likewise celebrated or notorious for having attended Trump’s ‘Stop the Steal’ rally on Jan. 6, though she has said she left before the crowd stormed the U.S. Capitol.”

We went on to understate the obvious. “Were March and Williams to end up facing off in a primary, it would be one to watch.”

When we wrote “one to watch,” though, we didn’t mean on pay-per-view.

Both of these folks are characters, to put it mildly, very mildly, and in May, they had the sort of exchange one might expect, with Williams claiming a 2019 Facebook post proved March was secretly pro-choice and March dismissing Williams’ salvo as a “smear” from someone “comfortable” in “the Swamp.”

On Sept. 24, at least according to March, their differences turned physical. She’s sworn out a warrant charging Williams with misdemeanor assault, claiming he veered out of his way to knock her off balance with a shoulder slam as he was leaving a Republican fundraiser in Wytheville. Williams insists the contact was accidental. Though they’re scheduled to face off in Wythe County General District Court, neither of them are exercising their constitutional right to remain silent.

Here’s March speaking about Williams:

“He’s a spoiled rich kid and he’s never been told no and he runs around bullying people.”

“I don’t know if he’s lost his mind or what.”

Here’s Williams speaking about March:

“You can’t be alone with her, you can’t be on the phone with her, you can’t trust her.”

“This is truly unhinged behavior.”

A grainy video of the incident seems to support Williams’ version of what happened, though it’s extremely difficult to make out details. Both have produced witnesses corroborating their accounts of the bump heard around the mountain.

Frankly, the most productive view of this battle should be a bird’s-eye view. Both have sponsored legislation worthy of praise — Williams’ so-far successful effort to reopen Patrick County’s shuttered emergency hospital is especially of note — but both have also sponsored bills worthy of lampooning. March sought to have “In God We Trust” emblazoned on every public school bus. Williams sought to have public school teachers face a criminal penalty if caught discussing any vaguely defined “divisive concepts” in the classroom.

Demographics are demographics: a Democrat isn’t going to flip the 47th blue. But the people in that district deserve better representation. Surely there’s another Republican living within that boundary who could speak for those constituents with maturity, dignity and sound judgment on the House floor in Richmond.

Whoever you are, if you’ve ever felt the call to run for public office, now is your time.