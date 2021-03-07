Editorial: Clean energy jobs will go somewhere. Why not here?

So why are some politicians so obsessed with conjuring up some out-of-date image of Pittsburgh from the 1950s? Are they trying to mislead voters who may not be that familiar with Pittsburgh’s economic transformation? Or are they, themselves, that out of touch? We’ll let you speculate on that. Instead, we’re more interested in the economics than the politics. In November, the mayor of Pittsburgh joined with seven other mayors in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky to lay out a plan to transform the Ohio Valley into the Silicon Valley of renewable energy. Not even Pittsburgh is trying to be Pittsburgh (at least the Pittsburgh of the past) anymore. Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto pointed out that in Pennsylvania, a state where fossil fuels once ruled, clean energy jobs are growing by five times the rate of the state’s overall employment growth. Pennsylvania now has the fourth-fastest growing clean energy sector in the country on a percentage basis — and ranks first in terms of actual number of new clean energy jobs. So that whole Silicon Valley of renewable energy thing isn’t unrealistic; to some extent, it’s already happening — the mayor just wants to see it happen faster. So we ask again, are those making the Pittsburgh-Paris connection political tricksters or just uninformed?

We promised economics, though, so let’s get to them. Our real question isn’t about the Paris Climate Accord, it’s about why we don’t see local governments in rural Virginia acting more like Pittsburgh? Southside and Southwest Virginia were never home to a concentration of steel mills (the former Roanoke Electric Steel and current Steel Dynamics Inc. notwithstanding), but they were home to other industries that are now either gone or are in decline. Pittsburgh has invented a new economy. Why can’t we? OK, that may be too harsh because it’s not as if nothing is happening. We have some communities — Danville comes immediately to mind — that are doing a pretty good job of trying to reposition themselves for the new economy. We also see state legislators in the coal counties — Republican legislators, mind you — taking a more hands-on approach toward building a new economy than we see legislators elsewhere do. (To be fair, legislators elsewhere aren’t really expected to be quasi-economic developers, because the economy in those places isn’t in the same place that it is in the coal counties). The question is whether those communities should be doing even more and who should be doing it.