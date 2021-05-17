Editorial: Colorado vows to help its coal counties. Why isn't Virginia?

That’s not an even trade but it’s better than nothing. Gov. Ralph Northam tried to get the legislature to pass some language declaring its’ “intent” to direct future savings from the coal tax credit retirement to expanding tech-oriented classes at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.

The legislature reacted poorly to that suggestion. Republicans didn’t like it because they considered it too weak; one legislature can’t bind a future one.

Some Democrats didn’t like it because they considered it too strong; they worried they might create some expectations. (Horrors!)

Still, we have to wonder: If Virginia is going to follow Colorado’s lead in legalizing marijuana, why can’t it follow Colorado’s lead in making a formal commitment to its coal counties?

For now, all we have out of Colorado is rhetoric, but at least it’s the right rhetoric. Consider this statement from K.C. Becker, who as Colorado’s Speaker of the House introduced the bill creating that Office of Just Transition: “The time to take action on climate is now, but we cannot work toward a clean-energy economy without also working on solutions to support workers who are affected by this transition. Workers and communities whose livelihoods are threatened by shifting economic tides and advancements in technology need support.”