Editorial: Commanders, prove you can

Hot takes are pouring in about the new name chosen by Washington’s professional football team: the Commanders.

From Buzzfeed: “Can we go back to Football Team instead?”

From the Washington Post: “The whole thing stinks.”

From Newsweek: “People hate it.”

From USA Today: “Barf.”

Really, though, the Washington Commanders is a fine name for a football team. Rebranding expenses aside, it doesn’t seem like the sort of name that would take two years for someone to come up with. But it will certainly do.

Even though drive time-wise the Carolina Panthers are at least half an hour closer, Southwest Virginia is home to many Commanders fans. For their sake — we’re eying five losing seasons in a row here — hopefully this new name will herald a turnaround that demonstrates some command of the football field.