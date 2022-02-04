 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Editorial: Commanders, prove you can

Washington Commanders Football jerseys

Washington Commanders jerseys are displayed at an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity Wednesday. The new name comes 18 months after the once-storied franchise dropped its old moniker following decades of criticism that it was offensive to Native Americans.

 Associated Press

Hot takes are pouring in about the new name chosen by Washington’s professional football team: the Commanders.

From Buzzfeed: “Can we go back to Football Team instead?”

From the Washington Post: “The whole thing stinks.”

From Newsweek: “People hate it.”

From USA Today: “Barf.”

Really, though, the Washington Commanders is a fine name for a football team. Rebranding expenses aside, it doesn’t seem like the sort of name that would take two years for someone to come up with. But it will certainly do.

Even though drive time-wise the Carolina Panthers are at least half an hour closer, Southwest Virginia is home to many Commanders fans. For their sake — we’re eying five losing seasons in a row here — hopefully this new name will herald a turnaround that demonstrates some command of the football field.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert