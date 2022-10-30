Editorial: Congress today needs Woodrum's independence

‘I cannot subscribe to the narrow partisan creed of the men who say, ‘My party, right or wrong.’”

Those were the words of the Roanoke prosecutor, judge and pharmacist elected 100 years ago to the U.S. House of Representatives to serve the first of 11 terms.

Though it’s not our intent to lionize, we feel compelled to say that in today’s hyper-partisan climate, we could only wish that more of our elected officials would be willing to follow in the enormous footsteps of Clifton Alexander “Cliff” Woodrum.

Though he never finished secondary school, Woodrum — whom, it must be noted, was born into relative privilege in 1887, the son of a successful inventor turned gentleman farmer — had smarts to spare, passing the state pharmacy exam while still a teenager.

He also had a gift with words. In 1915, two years before his first run for office, he told fellow members of the Eagles Lodge, “The man who gives service to his fellow men will have in their hearts a monument more lasting than a monument of granite or marble.”

In a commonwealth dominated by the corrupt machinations of the Byrd Machine, Woodrum became Roanoke’s commonwealth’s attorney by besting the incumbent in the Democratic primary. He held the office for less than two years before the equivalent today of a circuit court judgeship came open. The Democratic caucus of the General Assembly installed him in it at the relatively young age of 32.

When this young man launched his campaign for Congress, he was considered a progressive — a word which in its particulars means something a bit different than it does today. Progressivism involved, among other ideals, support for a national education policy, reforms to labor conditions, reduction of waste and inefficiency, and tightened restrictions on immigration.

Yet his declaration of independence on the campaign trail was bold. “My campaign is inspired by no class, sex, ring, or machine, and I am making my appeal to every voter in the district who can conscientiously support me.”

More votes than FDR

Again, at a time when the Democratic Party controlled all, he won office by primarying the incumbent. As representative for the 6th District — only Republican Bob Goodlatte has served longer in that role — he would make his biggest mark on the Magic City by persuading the Veterans Administration and the Federal Board of Hospitalization to build its Southwest Virginia hospital in the Roanoke Valley.

This would lead to one of the most momentous occasions in Roanoke history, which took place Oct. 19, 1934, when President Franklin Roosevelt arrived for the hospital dedication.

The Camel-smoking, polio stricken president drew the national media and a crowd of 40,000. It was the first time a U.S. president had ever visited Roanoke on official business. As the late Melville “Buster” Carico, Roanoke Times political reporter, once put it, “It was a helluva big deal.” Roosevelt, at the time, “was a hero for everybody.”

The relationship between congressman and president possessed deeper connections than a single day’s parade. Though he was never a combative rebel against the establishment, other signs of Woodrum’s independence within the confines of the Virginia Democratic machine were his unflagging support for the architect of the New Deal and his championing of the “forgotten man” through the years of the Great Depression. Though he found himself more and more at odds with a new wave of urban Democrats, he continued to back New Deal measures even as other Virginia Democrats increasingly turned against them.

There wasn’t a lot the Byrd machine could do about Woodrum. In 1932, a court dispute over redistricting required all congressmen to run at-large, and Woodrum received the most votes statewide, more even than Roosevelt.

A ‘potent force’

Ultimately, though, Woodrum did answer to voters, and he took the hint after he barely squeaked past an anti-New Deal Republican opponent in 1938. He put up more resistance to some of Roosevelt’s later initiatives and his relationship with the president cooled, potentially costing Woodrum a federal judgeship appointment. His opposition also got him hanged in effigy in 1939 by the radical Workers’ Alliance of America, though that same year he was listed by Life Magazine as the fifth-most “ablest” member of the House, described as “the most potent force for congressional independence.”

The conflicts over the New Deal’s latter days were soon eclipsed by World War II, and Woodrum was a key congressional figure in the war mobilization, having been a voice for preparedness more than a decade before the U.S. joined the war.

He also continued to use his gift for words. “We were asleep at the switch after the end of World War I,” he said in Roanoke at a 1944 Memorial Day speech, telling the audience that Allied forces “tonight are on the march and they will not end the march this time until they have reached Berlin.” The Allies stormed the Normandy beach eight days later.

Woodrum had a strong interest in aviation — his efforts brought federal funding to Roanoke’s airfield, and he secretly learned to fly before his 1945 retirement, inspired by his daughter, Martha Anne Woodrum Zillhardt, who was the first woman in the commonwealth to earn an instrument rating license, and who as a young single entrepreneur opened Woodrum Flying Service, which eventually featured a fleet of 14 planes.

For a while Roanoke’s airport was named Woodrum Field in the congressman’s honor, and residents of a certain age still think of it that way. He called the naming “more credit than I deserve.”

A 1981 article published by the Virginia Historical Society called Woodrum “a public servant who achieved more for his community than any other politician in Roanoke’s history.”

Whatever his flaws, our nation persists because, through the hardships of the Great Depression and WWII, public servants like Woodrum stepped up to meet the challenge. America could use that mettle now.