Editorial: Could Southwest Virginia be a hyperloop hub?

Is any of this, well, real? Are we really going to be travelling in vacuum tubes? Guess we’ll know in a few years. It all sounds kind of ridiculous but so did air travel up until 1903.

Doran says Virginia needs to prepare for it now. One big question, of course, is who’s going to pay for all this? We can barely pay for the roads we have now.

The Concorde proved that supersonic air travel was possible. It also proved that supersonic air travel was too expensive to be commercially viable.

Doran doesn’t really have an answer for that, other than to turn to the federal government. “It is the job of a governor to try and capture as many federal dollars as possible if they have been allocated by Congress,” he tells us via email. “To do otherwise would be malpractice. I do not like a big-spending Congress, but if the money is available, it would be my job to have a plan to get those dollars.”

Let’s just skip over those pesky details and focus on the big-picture. Doran looks at Wytheville and see it as a crossroads for two interstates. He wonders why Southwest Virginia couldn’t someday be a hyperloop hub, as well, with routes north to Arlington, south to Charlotte and Atlanta, west to Nashville and elsewhere. “A commute from Roanoke to Washington, D.C. would take 30 minutes,” he says.

All that’s pretty far-off — and far-out — but here’s a more modest proposal: Remember the idea for a “smart road” short-cut between Roanoke and Blacksburg? That ended with a giant bridge to nowhere in Ellett Valley. Or could that be the forerunner to a hyperloop test site? If not, why not?