Editorial: Crossing fingers for a CHIPS and Science Act technology hub

The odds involved in rooting for legislation are not as bad as, say, betting on a horse or buying a Mega Millions lottery ticket. Nonetheless one is often bound to be disappointed, or at least have to settle for a watered-down compromise.

Not so with the semiconductor manufacturing bill we’ve plugged for in this space. We’re delighted that the stars at last aligned properly and got a version passed by both houses of Congress. (The bill changed names many times over the last couple years, in its final form the “CHIPS and Science Act.”)

The bill contains $52 billion to subsidize American semiconductor manufacturers, a shot in the arm for an industry lagging behind China and Taiwan. Sadly, House Republicans largely opposed it, including every Republican representative from Virginia, even though rural Virginia could — it’s not guaranteed, but our region could — be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the bill.

In tirelessly stumping for the CHIPS and Science Act, Sen. Mark Warner has talked up opportunities for Virginia, and Southwest Virginia in particular. A key selling point is that one of the 20 regional technology hubs the act provides $11 billion to build would be a natural fit in our corner of the state, given the leading edge research happening in and around Virginia Tech. The hubs are intended to diversify the U.S. technology industry, right now concentrated in a handful of major cities.

If there is any real chance of Virginia landing one of these hubs, our elected officials at the state and local levels should do their utmost not to let this opportunity slip by. (And maybe, with their no votes on the record, Congressmen Ben Cline of Botetourt and Morgan Griffith of Salem could be graceful losers and pitch in?)

The Wall Street Journal, a voice for the conservative establishment, dunked on the bill in a recent editorial, insinuating that these technology hubs will merely serve as tools for President Joe Biden to sway voters in swing states, i.e. the states housing the communities where these hubs might be built. The notion that the localities that receive these hubs might have great need of them and benefit hugely from their presence did not seem to cross the minds of that esteemed editorial board.

However, if there’s any validity to the WSJ take: well, Virginia sure looks like a swing state these days! Let’s have that hub, please.