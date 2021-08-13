Editorial: Cuomo, covid and lack of geographical diversity in court picks

However, we now have a court of 17 judges, with only one west of Charlottesville and none from west of Roanoke.

Based on population, Southwest Virginia has one of the state’s 11 congressional districts but none of the 17 appellate judges. Is this court truly representative?

3. COVID tackles more high school football programs.Alleghany High School had to pause its team workouts and skip two scrimmages because of COVID-19. Now Radford and Galax also have had to pause their programs.

This should come as no surprise. These schools are in some of the least-vaccinated areas in the state. You think there might be some connection?

The advisory from Galatians 6:7 applies here: “For whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.” Or, in this case, if you don’t get vaccinated, you run a higher risk of getting the virus, and will have to live — or, in some cases, die — with the consequences.

To put these localities in perspective: Statewide, 61.5% of the population has had at least one dose of the vaccine.

The highest rate remains in Albemarle County, where the figure is 69%, although Fairfax city at 68.1% is close behind.