Editorial: D-Day Memorial is 20 years old

Bush had been in office barely four months, and some Americans had not yet gotten past the contentious vote count in Florida that had put him there (although no one stormed the U.S. Capitol to protest).

Bush’s talk that day was a good reflection of the man — plainspoken and not particularly poetic. In re-reading the text two decades later, it still holds up.

“When people come here, it is important to see the town as the monument itself,” Bush said. “Here were the images these soldiers carried with them, and the thought of when they were afraid. This is the place they left behind. And here was the life they dreamed of returning to.” And then the line that got quoted the most: “They did not yearn to be heroes.” Yet that’s how we now think of them.

Here’s a line that didn’t get quoted much at the time but was true then and still true today: “Free societies in Europe can be traced to the first footprints on the first beach on June 6, 1944.”

It’s not too much of an overstatement to say that Europeans today owe their freedom to some young, scared but ultimately brave Virginians.

A lot has changed since that dedication day 20 years ago, not all of it for the better.