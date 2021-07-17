Editorial: Defund VMI? And other questions.

The commission is limited by some rules — it must be evenly split between Democrats and Republicans and Gilliam was a Republican, so whoever fills his seat must be, too.

His name came from a list submitted by Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment so commissioners are bound to go back to Norment’s list to find a replacement. That’s where things get tricky. The only other Norment nominee from Southwest Virginia is John Thomas Jr. of Roanoke — assuming you count Roanoke as part of Southwest Virginia. (Opinions on that vary the further west you go).

George Barker, D-Fairfax, suggested to WVTF-FM that commissioners might not pick someone from Southwest Virginia.

“We do have a responsibility to make sure that there’s inclusiveness in terms of where the members of the commission are geographically located within the Commonwealth, as well as other types of things related to race, ethnicity, income, age, all those types of things,” he said. “So it’s not just one issue, we have to balance a number of things.”

All that’s true but ultimately redistricting is a geographical exercise. Without Gilliam, there’s not a single commission member — citizen member or legislator — from west of Lynchburg.