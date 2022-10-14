Editorial: Del. Marie March fighting battles on two fronts

What to make of the multiple storms swirling around controversial, outspoken, unfiltered Del. Marie March?

Both The Roanoke Times and online-only outlet Cardinal News have published stories in recent days about New River Valley political feuds in which March, R-Floyd, serves as the common factor.

In the case of this publication, reporter Luke Weir looked into allegations (“Contentions surround race,” Oct. 9) by March’s opponent for the Republican blessing in the 47th House District, Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick. He claims that March is colluding to “rig” the impending contest against him by plotting to base a party convention in favorable turf rather than holding a primary that would allow the entire district’s GOP voters to take part. March has responded that she has nothing to do with those types of decisions.

These accusations have emerged as the rivals prepare for a different face-off in court. March has sworn out a warrant against Williams for misdemeanor assault, claiming he veered out of his way to knock her off balance with a shoulder slam as he was leaving a Sept. 4 Republican fundraiser in Wytheville. Williams says the contact was accidental. Both have accused the other of lying.

Williams and March, both newly elected incumbents, were drawn into the same district as a result of the redistricting process overseen by the Virginia Supreme Court in 2021.

Williams’ claim of election-rigging drags some irony with it, as he and March have both supported former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from him, claims debunked even by Trump’s own former attorney general, Bill Barr.

It is hard to tell how seriously to take this election-rigging argument. U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, whose 9th Congressional District the 47th falls within, took no sides when he spoke to The Roanoke Times, but rather drolly hinted that the tiff could increase involvement with the local GOP committees.

Reporter Yann Ranaivo, meanwhile, examined an escalating dispute (“Official outspoken about Red Barn dispute,” Oct. 10) between March and Pulaski County officials, who say that March has grown belligerent in response to requests that she obtain the required permits for a business she owns.

The business, called the Big Red Barn, stands on U.S. 11 between Pulaski and Dublin, within the 7th House of Delegates district, which March currently represents.

In its own way the Pulaski dispute is as out of the ordinary as one delegate candidate accusing the other of physically attacking her.

Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet told The Roanoke Times, essentially, that he chose to make the details of the dispute more widely known after March’s accusations against Williams made news.

The conflict between the county and the delegate had already gone public in the pages of The Patriot, a conservative newspaper in Pulaski. In an Aug. 5 letter to the editor, March accused Sweet of “threats, bullying and intimidation” related to her Big Red Barn business. She suggested that based on the poor treatment she’d received, county citizens should take a critical look at the board of supervisors.

A week later the Patriot published a rebuttal to March from Ashlyn Shrewsbury, the county’s planning and zoning director. The rebuttal listed numerous ways March’s business was out of compliance with county regulations and stated that, despite repeated communication from county officials, “multiple requests for compliance have been ignored.”

A successful businesswoman, March could, it seems, resolve the paperwork and fees required by Pulaski County with relative ease. Sweet offered this explanation to The Roanoke Times for March’s choices to escalate rather than resolve the conflict: “She’s a bully.”

Rarely does one hear a county administrator speak in such terms about a state delegate. Sweet’s words to Cardinal News were even stronger: “The moral of this story is we were set up, the county was set up … finally we had to explain to her that there are consequences for not complying, and we did that very respectfully. And that’s what she was waiting on, she wanted to pretend to be a victim.”

March’s own written words could be instructive in this situation: “The citizens should be questioning who they have elected.”