Editorial: Del. Marie March's two-front war a losing battle so far

We’re not so sure that the recent drama in Pulaski County deserves to be recorded in history books.

Nonetheless, the particulars seem to be without historical precedent, at least in the Old Dominion, at least in recent memory.

An elected, incumbent state delegate, locked in an irrational, petty war of words with a county administrator over the zoning compliance or lack thereof of a business she owns, alleged that said administrator was engaged in a criminal conspiracy against her, and managed to set an investigation by a special prosecutor in motion.

In June 2021, when Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, first purchased the Big Red Barn along U.S. 11 between Pulaski and Dublin, she represented part of Pulaski County in the General Assembly. Redistricting placed her in a new district, the 47th, and in direct competition with another first-term Republican incumbent, Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick. More on that in a bit. (The 47th comprises the counties of Carroll, Floyd, Henry, and Patrick and the city of Galax.)

The conflict between March and Pulaski County Administrator Jonathan Sweet took root in the spring, when county officials noticed that March’s business was being advertised for events such as weddings, birthdays and “whatever your heart desires.” At the time, the Big Red Barn did not even have a business license, much less the required special use permits, a thing local governments generally frown upon.

To make a long story short, the Big Red Barn did not comply with many of the county’s requests. Tensions escalated even further in August, when March accused Sweet of “threats, bullying and intimidation.”

Undeterred by exposure

In a highly unusual move for a county administrator — it’s customary for local government employees to tread carefully around reporters — Sweet alerted media outlets such as Cardinal News and The Roanoke Times about the feud with March. This happened after she swore out a misdemeanor warrant against Williams, accusing him of deliberately slamming into her during a Sept. 24 Republican fundraiser in Wytheville. Again, more on that in a bit.

The additional sunlight did not inspire March to get her business in compliance and end the dispute. In fact, she had already sought an investigation from the state, claiming that Sweet and other county officials were conspiring to injure her business, a class one misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail, a fine of up to $2500, or both.

The investigation became public knowledge when Henry County Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Nester, appointed as the special prosecutor in the case, revealed his findings, as reported in Cardinal News (“Special prosecutor clears Pulaski County officials…,” Dec. 5) and The Roanoke Times (“Probe: No conspiracy with Big Red Barn,” Dec. 6).

“I cannot find the existence of any conspiracy, or even a hint of one that could be proven, on the part of the Pulaski County officials to harm Ms. March’s business, reputation, etc. that would violate this statute,” Nester wrote. “The fact that the County Administrator properly, and politely, notified Ms. March of her need for a business license … is certainly not illegal.”

Perhaps no one was more exultant about this ruling than Wren Williams, who released a statement Monday. “The fact that Delegate March used the influence of her office to target an innocent constituent for prosecution is deeply disturbing. This was a clear act of retaliation against a guy who was just trying to do his job,” Williams said. “Unfortunately, Delegate March has a track-record of calling on the justice system to jail people who cross her.”

Primary goal achieved

Williams had to be thinking about his own case, presently scheduled for a hearing Dec. 15 in Wythe County General District Court. Video evidence released so far appears to support Williams’ version of events, that the contact was accidental. Both candidates have had witnesses come forward to corroborate their accounts. They have called each other liars and bullies.

The very day after releasing his statement about “retaliation,” Williams had even more reason to exult.

During the hullabaloo following March’s allegation that Williams assaulted her, Williams leveled an accusation of his own against March — that she was colluding to “rig” the impending contest in the newly drawn 47th district by lobbying for a party convention to be held in turf that would favor her, rather than a primary that would allow for participation by the entire district’s GOP voters.

March retorted that she had no control over such a decision. Perhaps she was correct on that point, or perhaps whatever energy she might have hypothetically devoted to such a scheme went toward the Pulaski conflagration instead, because the 47th District GOP committee met Tuesday and chose to hold a primary with an unanimous vote. The primary will take place June 20.

“This is a big win for the Republican voters of our district. Republicans everywhere will be able to cast their ballots freely for their preferred candidate for delegate at their local precincts. They won’t have to jump through arbitrary hoops to have their voice heard,” Williams said.

We’ve disagreed a lot with Delegate Williams over the course of his first year in office — he, like March, has been a supporter of former President Donald Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from him — but on this particular matter, the value of holding a primary for GOP voters in the 47th, we are in lockstep.

The demographics in the 47th skew heavily Republican, so this primary will likely decide who gets to go to Richmond in 2024. We still maintain that, given the choice between March and Williams, the district deserves better. Perhaps the primary can create opportunities for other Republican candidates to enter the ring.