Editorial: Democratic debate in Bristol was disappointing. Here's why.

Once again we must point out an inconvenient fact: Democrats, who like to style themselves as the party most concerned about education, have somehow ceded this issue to Stanley, one of the most conservative Republicans in the legislature.

Fairfax ought to be standing in front of every old school building in the state — more than half are more than half a century old, so he has lots of opportunities — and making the case about how both parties have failed to fix the problem.

This is a political failure, although he’s got the policy right.

McClellan also gets partial credit for question three. She might be a calm, steady-handed governor (those are good things in our book, by the way), but is not a particularly aggressive campaigner. She voted for Stanley’s proposed bond issue, she voted for his proposed constitutional amendment, and she now chairs a commission on school modernization, but we didn’t hear her say much about any of this.

McClellan did, at least, find an opportunity, in a question about food security, to talk about how “I visited one school in Radford that doesn’t have air conditioning their cafeteria gets to be over 100 degrees … so when they eat [lunch], they’re passing out. We can’t have a bold education plan that does not address school construction and modernization needs.”