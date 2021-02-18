Editorial: Democrats diminish faith in elections

In sports, an unforced error is when a player, well, simply screws up.
The quarterback fumbles, not because he was under any unusual pressure from the defense, but because he just made a mistake.
Democrats in the General Assembly have just made an unforced error.
Some may think they’ve made a lot, but we tend to be generous. We’re focused on one specific bill out of the thousands that legislators have to sort through. Unlike many of those, this particular bill deals with something that Virginians will actually notice, specifically this November when the votes for the next governor get counted.
Last year two things happened.
First, Virginia introduced “no excuses” early voting. Election Day became Election Autumn, as voters started casting their ballots Sept. 18. That “early voting” has been a nationwide trend that Virginia is just now catching up to. Way back in 2016, some 40.8% of Americans cast their ballots some way other than showing up at the polls on a formal Election Day, according to to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission. To speak of “Election Day” is to speak of something that was becoming outdated well before 2020.
The second thing that happened, of course, was this pesky pandemic. It further accelerated the trend toward early voting. In Virginia, the final tallies showed that 59.2% of the votes were cast absentee, quadrupling the 14.2% figure from four years prior. (Early votes are counted as absentee votes even if you show up in person at the registrar’s office.)
Now, here’s the catch, which was known all along by people who pay close attention to politics but came as a rude surprise to many others on election night: Absentee ballots aren’t counted as part of the voters’ regular precinct; they’re tallied in a “central absentee precinct.” And that absentee precinct is always counted and reported last.
Most years that doesn’t matter because there are so few absentee ballots that they only make a difference in the very closest of races. Of course, we’ve never had elections before where most of the ballots were in that central absentee precinct. What happened? The result was what has come to be called an election “mirage” where one candidate led through the night and was well ahead with just one precinct remaining — which normally would be a sign that candidate was about to win. Then, boom, the absentee precinct drops with most of the votes and suddenly the result changes dramatically. There’s nothing nefarious about that, it’s just reflects the order in which votes are counted. Still, it engenders a certain amount of suspicion from people who, unlike us, don’t live and breathe precinct analysis.
This massive absentee precinct drop is further complicated by the fact that many Democrats preferred to vote early while many Republicans opted for the more traditional day-of voting. In strongly Democratic Falls Church, 85% of voters cast ballots early; in strongly Republican Lee County, only 30% did (even though that figure was still much higher than in years past). Broadly speaking, the Republican votes got counted first and the Democratic votes got counted last.
The Virginia Public Access Project put together an excellent analysis of this. From the time the first precinct reported until the last in-person precinct was counted, Donald Trump was leading in Loudoun County by a landslide margin. Some Republicans got misled by this “red mirage.” Loudoun has become one of the most Democratic localities in the state — and 69% of Loudoun voters hadn’t voted in person, they’d voted early, so 69% of the county’s votes were sitting in that single absentee precinct. When it finally got counted, whomp, suddenly Joe Biden was winning Loudoun with 61.5% of the vote. That’s exactly what Virginia political experts expected all along, but those early returns misled people who aren’t full-time political analysts. Heck, those early returns even misled some full-time political analysts on national TV on election night.
Two legislators introduced bills this session to fix that — state Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, being one of them. Those bills would have simply required that absentee ballots get counted and reported as part of their regular precinct. This seems pretty innocuous. The state Senate sure thought so, passing his bill 37-1. On Tuesday, a House committee politely killed it, voting 5-3 to “lay it on the table” just as they’d done with a previous bill from Del. Roxann Robinson, R-Chesterfield. Their reason for doing so: Figuring out the details are complicated and legislators already have amended a different bill by state Sen. Creigh Deeds, D-Bath, to direct the Virginia Department of Elections to study the matter. That’s nice, but still a mistake.
That amended bill calls for the department to report its findings by Nov. 15. That, of course, will be after this year’s gubernatorial election. We don’t know if we’ll still see 59% of Virginians vote absentee. Maybe if people are vaccinated by then, many will return to in-person voting. However, it was clear across the country even before 2020 that many voters preferred early voting, so we’re unlikely to ever return to a situation where almost every vote is cast on a single day in November. Voters have expressed a clear consumer preference for early voting and government ought to figure out how to accommodate that.
The bottom line is we’re likely to see a “red mirage” on Nov. 2 similar to the one we saw last year. That’s not healthy for democracy. There are clearly a lot of voters — they tend to be Republicans — who are now distrustful of how elections are conducted. Those fears may be unfounded. They may be irrational. But those fears clearly exist and Democrats could have done a little something to ease them before the next election. They didn’t. Bad call. There surely are logistical issues involved but legislators should have insisted on a more expeditious review.
This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. Here’s another by-product of counting so many votes in a single precinct: We can no longer analyze where votes come from. Both parties have an interest in knowing in which precincts they did better or worse than expected. With most votes tallied in a central absentee ballot, that can’t happen — which means no one can explain the results as well as we once could. It sounds like Democrats will eventually support what Suetterlein is proposing, just not in time for November. Faith in the system will suffer unnecessarily for that delay.