Editorial: Democrats diminish faith in elections

That amended bill calls for the department to report its findings by Nov. 15. That, of course, will be after this year’s gubernatorial election. We don’t know if we’ll still see 59% of Virginians vote absentee. Maybe if people are vaccinated by then, many will return to in-person voting. However, it was clear across the country even before 2020 that many voters preferred early voting, so we’re unlikely to ever return to a situation where almost every vote is cast on a single day in November. Voters have expressed a clear consumer preference for early voting and government ought to figure out how to accommodate that.

The bottom line is we’re likely to see a “red mirage” on Nov. 2 similar to the one we saw last year. That’s not healthy for democracy. There are clearly a lot of voters — they tend to be Republicans — who are now distrustful of how elections are conducted. Those fears may be unfounded. They may be irrational. But those fears clearly exist and Democrats could have done a little something to ease them before the next election. They didn’t. Bad call. There surely are logistical issues involved but legislators should have insisted on a more expeditious review.

This shouldn’t be a partisan issue. Here’s another by-product of counting so many votes in a single precinct: We can no longer analyze where votes come from. Both parties have an interest in knowing in which precincts they did better or worse than expected. With most votes tallied in a central absentee ballot, that can’t happen — which means no one can explain the results as well as we once could. It sounds like Democrats will eventually support what Suetterlein is proposing, just not in time for November. Faith in the system will suffer unnecessarily for that delay.