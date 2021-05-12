Editorial: Democrats discount Youngkin at their peril

In this case, a lot of pennies; his net worth is estimated as high as $367 million, which means he can self-fund a campaign like none Virginians have ever seen before. (Warner’s net worth is put at $215 million.)

And because he has no record, he comes with no baggage except large bags of money. That should give Democrats pause.

Virginia Democrats are on a roll. They’ve won every statewide election since 2009; they have taken over both houses of the General Assembly. They seem to think there’s no way they can lose the election. Maybe they won’t.

Maybe even a Republican unstained by Trump will still be punished for just having an “R” after his name.

But here’s what they should keep in mind: Massachusetts and Maryland are far more liberal than Virginia, and they’ve both elected Republican governors.

Vermont, the home of Bernie Sanders, has a Republican governor. If they can elect Republican governors, Virginia could, too — with the right candidate and the right circumstances.

We don’t know if Youngkin is the right candidate but he’s not obviously the wrong one the way some other choices would have been.