Editorial: Do Jefferson's words from 1801 still apply today?

Biden begins his presidency on a faulty assumption. In the aftermath of the seditious storming of the Capitol by domestic terrorists, Biden declared “this is not who we are.” Actually, it is who we are. Not most of us, of course. But it’s undeniable that there are among us a frighteningly high number of people who have lost faith in the American experiment of representative government. Not all live in the dark fringes of the internet; some hold public office. Among those who stormed the Capitol was a West Virginia state legislator. In Virginia, state Sen. Amanda Chase, R-Chesterfield, has extolled these terrorists as “patriots” and talked blithely of “revolution.” She posted on Facebook: “I’m telling you when you back people in Virginia and across the United States of America into a corner, you will end up with a revolution. And I believe that’s what you’re stating to see.” And what corner is that, exactly? Parties have lost elections since the very first one; the nature of an election is that somebody wins and somebody loses. Or is this simply a code word for the demographic changes remaking America, although we’ve had demographic changes of various sorts from the second year of Jamestown, when immigrants from Poland and other eastern European countries joined the English settlers?