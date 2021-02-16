Editorial: Does Virginia need a Secretary of Science?

Don’t hold your breath. The United States has always taken a more churlish view of the arts than other nations, where culture is often regarded in national security terms. When French President Emmanuel Macron announced a relief package for the arts last year, he framed it in terms of the need to “defend European creativity” against competitors from the United States and China. We’re a lot less likely to get an American Secretary of Culture than we are a Secretary of Science. Indeed, some might argue that other countries need a Minister of Culture to defend themselves against the hegemony of American culture while we don’t need one to defend ours. (Canada famously has a “Canadian content rule” that requires a certain percentage of songs on the radio be by Canadian musicians to keep their airwaves from being swamped by American pop stars; that’s also created a homegrown music industry there that might otherwise not exist.) Hollywood doesn’t need anyone to speak for it in the halls of power but the arts, unlike, say, the agriculture or the auto industry, is very much divided between its for-profit side and its nonprofit side. The musicians playing at the Berglund Center or other venues (in pre-pandemic times) are very much on the former side of the ledger; but virtually all the other arts — from ballet to theater — are on the latter side. Beyonce doesn’t need a government office to speak for her; but what about all those arts nonprofits? Keep this in mind: The U.S. doesn’t have a Minister of Culture and neither does Virginia, but Roanoke does in a way — in the form of an arts and culture coordinator. Should other communities follow Roanoke’s example?