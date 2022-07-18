Editorial: Don't lose sight of humanitarian crises in Ukraine, Afghanistan

A tragic facet of our times, one that must be consciously countered, is that with the onset of one awful news development following another at terrible speed, the unthinkable has become ever more everyday.

Even worse, another sort of unthinkable evolution has set in — even though catastrophic events continue and even worsen through the weeks and months, with time they become background noise, almost altogether forgotten, eclipsed by fresher tragedies. Such seems to be the case with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s unconscionable invasion of Ukraine.

There’s been debate in these opinion pages as to whether it’s appropriate to call the Ukraine invasion “unprovoked.” Those who debate this should keep in mind that it is possible for multiple things to be true at once — that NATO’s expansion to Russia’s borders and Ukraine’s interest in joining up made an invasion ordered by an uneasy Putin more probable and that the blame for the horrific destruction of Ukraine and slaughter of its civilians, justified to the Russian people by lies and disinformation transmitted through Russian state media, rests far above all others upon despot Putin’s shoulders and his deliberate choices.

Those who debate this issue, it must be said, are at least thinking about the ongoing calamity and how best to bring it to an end. The invasion still rages, its detrimental effects on the world economy sure to be felt for years. The needless deaths of Russian and Ukrainian soldiers accumulate as the war of attrition continues in eastern Ukraine, with Russian forces gaining ground as the Ukraine runs low on supplies.

No off ramp in sight

So far, Russia is weathering the staggering amount of sanctions imposed on its economy, a contingency the country has prepared for since experiencing the sanctions imposed over its illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Earlier this month, Putin told oil and gas industry executives that the sanctions harm the global economy more than they harm Russia. He shows no signs of changing course.

In advocating for a diplomatic negotiation to end the war, MIT Political Science professor Barry R. Posen writes in Foreign Affairs that the conflict is headed into “a long, bloody, and ultimately indecisive war” that at best offers “a costly avenue to a painful stalemate that leaves much Ukrainian territory in Russian hands.”

However, neither Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy nor the majority of the Ukrainian populace (as assessed by a recent poll conducted with great difficulty by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology) have any interest in ceding territory to appease the forces committing atrocities on their soil.

More than 8.7 million refugees have fled the country since the Russian invasion began Feb. 24. Almost 5,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, and 6,000 more wounded. More than 6 million have been displaced from their homes by the war and more than 10 million are in need of food assistance.

Yet controversies fresher in the American memory such as the gun control debate, stirred to new heights by a rash of recent mass shootings, and the abortion debate, ignited to new intensity by the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, have relegated news coming from Ukraine to background noise.

Ongoing nightmare

News from Afghanistan underwent the same transformation well before the Ukraine invasions began, although that country’s descent into hell under the Taliban continues. “Life has turned into a nightmare for the women of Afghanistan these days,” said Wazhma Frogh, founder of the Women and Peace Studies Organization in Afghanistan, during a July 6 panel conducted by news network Al Jazeera. Practically overnight, millions of women who had been able to further their education and pursue careers during 20 years of American occupation went to their jobs only to be “stopped at the gate and at the doors” and told they would longer be allowed to work or attend school, she said.

“This is the reality of the Taliban, that they are not accepting the woman as a human in the country,” said Zarqa Yaftali with the Women’s Regional Network in Afghanistan. “They have not changed. They are the Taliban of 20 years ago.” In 2001, after the Taliban refused to hand over 9/11 architect Osama bin Laden, the United States invaded Afghanistan. In July 2021, the U.S. handed Afghanistan back to the Taliban unconditionally — a disastrous abandonment that has earned comparisons to the fall of Saigon in Vietnam as U.S. forces withdrew in 1975. The U.S. has since done nothing to rein in the Taliban’s abuses or even pressure them into forming something akin to a real government that responds to people’s needs, Frogh said.

A May report from the United Nations estimated that almost 19 million Afghans are facing food insecurity, a crisis compounded by the Ukraine war and by a July 7 earthquake in the province of Paktika that killed 1,000 and injured 1,500 more. These crises matter not just because of their global consequences, not just because of the attention they pull away from other ongoing humanitarian crises in countries like Myanmar, Somalia and Yemen, but because people affected by them directly are here in Southwest Virginia: families, relatives, refugees. They are not just among us, they are us.

What you choose to do is up to you. We simply ask that you not forget.