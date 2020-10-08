Editorial: Don't reward politicians who avoid the hard questions about the economy

However, even if Good doesn’t respond, and even if you deem Webb’s answers insufficient, here’s the thing: These problems aren’t going away. Political campaigns can try to distract us with whatever the hot-button issue of the day might be, but none of those issues that animate cable news talking heads in their studios in Washington or wherever will change these facts on the ground in rural Virginia — counties are losing population as young adults (and not always young adults) move away to seek job opportunities elsewhere. So what will? It’s not as if nothing is happening. For the past two decades, Virginia’s had a special panel devoted specifically to building a new economy in the former tobacco-growing counties of Southside and Southwest Virginia — the oft-maligned Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, aka, the “tobacco commission.” The tobacco commission has done a lot of good work that it often doesn’t get credit for — laying more than 3,000 miles of backbone fiber to extend broadband to rural areas, for instance. Nobody else was doing that. Think of how far behind Southside and Southwest would be if that fiber weren’t in the ground. However, even if every dollar of the commission’s original $1 billion endowment had been perfectly spent, and all those investments had come to full flower, nobody is under any illusion that Southside and Southwest today would be a miniature Silicon Valleys. The tobacco commission serves to underscore the enormity of the task of building a new economy in rural areas.