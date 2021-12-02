Editorial: Downtowns in Southwest Virginia could use bolder murals

As with many wish-list amenities, putting up more murals would require maintenance, a long term commitment to keep them refreshed or paint them over with something new as they fade.

As an illustration, consider the 50-foot-square Dorothy Gillespie mural, resembling a jigsaw puzzle, that’s painted on the side of a former Grand Piano & Furniture Co. building at Second Street and Kirk Avenue. The south-facing mural’s pastel colors have bleached out since they were first applied in March 1979. Roanoke-born Gillespie, who died in 2012 at age 92, had a successful decades-long career in the arts that cut a national profile.

City residents have tended to think the refreshing of that mural is the government’s responsibility, but that’s not the case. Permission to proceed has to come from the property owner, and in this case that hasn’t been granted. The late artist’s son, Gary Israel, reached out in 2015 in hopes of meeting to discuss a restoration, but the owner declined to see him.

At present the building is listed for sale. Perhaps there’s another opportunity in the offing to restore this monumental work of art by a renowned Roanoke native.

If and when that happens, hopefully it will be one of a multitude of inspiring examples.