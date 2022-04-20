Editorial: Dream of revived Patrick County hospital could come true

Freshman state delegate Wren Williams, R-Patrick — one of the youngest members of the General Assembly — has taken some guff in this space. In fact, he’s taken guff from media outlets nationally and even internationally.

Much of that guff he absolutely deserved, especially for his wrongheaded proposal to make the teaching of “divisive concepts” in schools a criminal offense — but he also deserves loud praise for his push to bring a hospital back to Patrick County, a bit of legislation that began as a modest effort to explore possibilities but has taken an astonishing turn that raises the prospect of a triumphant conclusion.

Also, a welcome change. “Patrick County hasn’t had a hospital or emergency room since 2017 and it’s been devastating for our community,” Williams said in response to questions sent to him by the editorial board.

Though Pioneer Community Hospital’s parent company had been in bankruptcy proceedings since March 2016, the September 2017 announcement of the 25-bed hospital’s closure came so suddenly that emergency room patients had to be turned away as they arrived and patients staying in the facility for treatment had to be discharged or relocated.

In the years since, anyone in the 17,700-population county coping with a dire health emergency has faced a 30- to 45-minute ambulance ride.

The consequences hurt county residents and surrounding localities in more ways than the already debilitating lack of health care. “It’s also hurt our local economy, because businesses and especially manufacturers are very hesitant to open up here if there’s no hospital, and not even an emergency room,” Williams said. “These things have a ripple effect.”

The new ripples in the water, though, carry hope with them.

Earlier this month, multiple sources reported that Foresight Healthcare Investment Group, a Chicago-based firm, has purchased the vacant hospital with intent to reopen it as a health care center. Further details remain vague, so it’s probably wise to temper any high expectations with caution, but mere months ago even the notion that the county could reestablish any sort of emergency facility seemed a long shot.

Williams has declined to discuss any details of this sale, not even naming the firm that purchased the building. But as for the promise of a hospital reopening in Patrick County, “this is long overdue. Having local emergency care and local health care providers is vital for the well being of our residents and essential for local jobs and businesses.”

The original version of House Bill 1305 that Williams introduced sought funding for a feasibility study, to explore whether reopening the hospital was possible, and if not, what the alternatives might be. Williams worked with Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, the Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association in pursuit of this legislation, which passed the House with a unanimous bipartisan vote.

As that was underway, something unexpected and wonderful happened. “We generated a lot of buzz around Patrick’s hospital, and began to hear from interested providers. When that happened, we wanted to amend our bill from investigating ‘What’s viable?’ to making our hospital more attractive for providers and cutting the red tape,” Williams said.

He further elaborated on what cutting the red tape entailed. “Virginia has license laws that act as a barrier to groups opening, expanding or moving health care services.” Approval for the required certificate of public need can take years.

The content and aim of Williams’ bill changed from investigating the feasibility of reopening a hospital to authorizing the reopening of a hospital. It’s that version of the bill that unanimously passed the Senate and received a signature from Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s pen on April 7.

In its form that became law, Williams’ bill “guarantees that if a provider comes in to reopen our hospital and emergency room, the licensing is already in place,” he said, which is “a crucial first step to getting our hospital reopened.”

He emphasized that many more steps will necessarily follow. “Right now we’re talking with potential providers who are interested in coming in to reopen the hospital,” he said. “They would need to evaluate everything from getting the building up to code, hiring the personnel (doctors, nurses, administrators, etc.) to staff it. It’s going to take a sizable investment from a provider.”

Bravo to Williams that his worthy endeavor has found purchase in the soil so quickly. May it bear plentiful fruit.