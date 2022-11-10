Editorial: Election held few surprises for Southwest Virginia

Whatever the consequences for the nation as a whole, Election Day brought few surprises in Southwest Virginia.

Congressmen Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, and Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, were swiftly declared the victors in the 9th and 6th Districts, respectively. Together stretching from far Southwest Virginia all the way north to Winchester along the Interstate 81 corridor, these districts have well-established records of supporting GOP candidates, and they did it again on Tuesday.

Democratic challengers Taysha DeVaughan, a community organizer from Wise County, and Jennifer Lewis, a Waynesboro mental health worker, performed a service essential to democracy and ensured voters had a choice. Demographics in those districts being what they are, their uphill battles proved too steep.

The same was true in the 5th District, encompassing much of central Virginia, where Charlottesville minister Josh Throneburg fared only a little better than Lewis and DeVaughan in his attempt to unseat Bob Good, R-Campbell, considered one of the most far right members of the House of Representatives, aligned with controversial conspiracy pushers such as Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Matt Gaetz of Florida. (Neither of whom had difficulty winning their own House elections.)

In fact, Good had more support from 5th District voters Tuesday than he did when first elected two years ago, earning 61% of the vote, up from 52%.

Food for thought going forward for the liberal-leaning: much as one might like labels such as “election denier” to work on political candidates the way that Kryptonite effects Superman, and alliterative as “vote Democratic to save democracy” might sound, clearly these strategies don’t do much more than appease the choir. Other strategies should perhaps be prioritized.

As further proof, witness the fate of embattled Rep. Elaine Luria, D-Norfolk, rewarded by 2nd District voters for her labors on the House Jan. 6 Committee by an ouster in favor of state Sen. Jen Kiggans, R-Virginia Beach, who has ducked questions as to whether any fraud was committed in the 2020 presidential election.

This dovetails with races right here in the Roanoke Valley. Despite a late-breaking revelation that Salem City Council candidate Hunter Holliday attended the “Stop the Steal” rally and isn’t fully convinced that the 2020 election was legitimate, the Republican cruised to victory over his opponents, again in a community that solidly supports the GOP.

However, Democrats looking for good news locally needed to look no further than Roanoke, where Republicans’ most valiant attempt in two decades to break Democratic control of the city council foundered on the rocks of unfavorable demographics.

Just as Griffith and Cline seemed all but assured to win reelection, little doubt hung in the air about the fortunes of Councilman Joe Cobb or of Luke Priddy, longtime legislative aid to state Sen. John Edwards, D-Roanoke. Priddy was the candidate to beat in the special election to replace disgraced former councilman turned convicted felon Robert Jeffrey.

Community advocate Vivian Sanchez-Jones was appointed by the council in 2020 to fill the seat vacated by Djuna Osborne, becoming the first Latina council member in the process. She ran for office for the first time this year, coming in second in the Democratic primary and the general election.

The fourth member of the Democrat ticket, real estate agent Peter Volosin, despite a campaign election law misstep, finished more than 300 votes ahead of the nearest Republican contender (9,488 to 9,148) in the unofficial vote tally Tuesday night — and cemented a landmark in Roanoke history, as the Star City elected three openly gay men to its council.

One does wonder what might have happened if Republican Peg McGuire, who finished fourth in the 2020 council election with 11,268 votes, had run for an open council seat instead of challenging Priddy one on one in the special election. As it stands, as with Lewis and DeVaughan, she ensured that voters had a choice, but her uphill battle proved too steep.