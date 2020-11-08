Editorial: Election reveals a nation in transition

In 2020, we can see a snapshot of that realignment in motion. We first saw it in a major way four years ago when Trump shocked Democrats by taking their “blue wall” — the industrial states of Pennsylvania, Ohio, Michigan and Wisconsin that Democrats once relied on (and perhaps took for granted since Hillary Clinton infamously never bothered to campaign in Wisconsin). One of the Democrats’ internal debates since then was about the Rust Belt versus the Sunbelt — should they try to retake those states along the Great Lakes, or whether they should concentrate instead in the South and Southwest where fast-growing cities were reshaping the demographics of some states? In nominating Biden, a “son of Scranton” and an old Democratic hand, the party seemed to settle on the former strategy, at least by default. The question, though, is whether Biden’s strength in those states marks a Democratic comeback there — or the last gasp of the old order. If realignment by class continues, will those states become harder for future Democrats? Meanwhile, the close races in Arizona and Georgia (and, to a lesser extent Texas) suggest that the party’s future might well be in the Southeast and Southwest, not the industrial Midwest.