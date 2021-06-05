Editorial: Everything seems to be going right for Rasoul

But Ayala didn’t give much of any justification, just that her “decisions in elected office have always been based on what’s best for Virginia families.”

More likely, she acted in what she felt was the best interest of her campaign. She’s in third place in fund-raising; Rasoul has raised nearly twice as much as she has. To put it bluntly, it looks as if she needs the money – but by accepting it, she suffered more than $100,000 worth of political damage.

She now comes across looking like a hypocritical, money-grubbing pol, and the beneficiary is – you guessed it, Rasoul, who has made a point of not accepting Dominion money.

One Democratic state legislator who had endorsed Ayala even un-endorsed her and endorsed Rasoul instead. Del. Josh Cole of Fredericksburg blasted out no fewer than seven tweets on the subject, finally declaring that Rasoul “is a model of integrity. He keeps his promises.”

Having someone withdraw their endorsement, and then endorse your rival, is generally considered not a good thing. To make matters worse for Ayala, the Clean Virginia political action committee announced it would launch a $125,000 ad campaign against her. This is entirely her own doing, one that will go down in campaign lore as the classic self-inflicted wound.