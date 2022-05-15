Editorial: Excitement can't justify skimping on due diligence

We still have high hopes that Patrick County’s hospital will once again open its doors to patients, and save those experiencing a medical crisis from a potentially life-threatening 30- to 45-minute ambulance ride to a medical facility outside the county’s borders.

Beyond the detrimental health consequences to this beautiful rural community, there are economic challenges that have been eloquently expressed by county representatives: how do you get business prospects to give your locality serious consideration if you don’t even have an emergency medical center?

Pioneer Community Hospital shut down suddenly in 2017. Freshman Republican delegate and Patrick County native Wren Williams went to the General Assembly with a proposal for a study about the feasibility of reopening the hospital, which turned into something much more when a potential buyer entered the picture.

Williams’ retooled bill, signed into law by Gov. Glenn Youngkin, established that should a health care provider choose to reopen the hospital, necessary licensing requirements would already be in place, taking care of a crucial first step.

Near-miraculous-sounding news accompanied the passage of this bill as word broke in April that Foresight Healthcare Investment Group, a Chicago-based firm, has purchased the vacant hospital with intent to reopen it as a health care center. The company became aware of the opportunity through the publicity surrounding Williams’s bill. Patrick County government and business leaders were understandably exultant.

Yet we’re troubled by the possibility that, in their eagerness to close a deal, state and local officials are skimping on a process that’s essential to all economic development efforts.

That process is called due diligence. Type the term into the Google search engine and multiple definitions arrive at one’s fingertips. We’ll go with this one, from the ever-reliable Merriam-Webster: “research and analysis of a company or organization done in preparation for a business transaction.”

Williams professes to have met personally with Foresight Health President and CEO Sameer Suhail. However, Williams told The Roanoke Times he was unaware of Suhail’s connections to a controversy that involved a business associate’s resignation as chief financial officer of a Chicago hospital.

A 2021 report published by Block Club Chicago in collaboration with the the Chicago-based nonprofit Better Government Association (“Cash-strapped Loretto Hospital paid millions to companies formed by ousted executive’s pal”) says that a review of the hospital’s tax forms showed that while Anosh Ahmed, Suhail’s business partner and friend, was CFO, the hospital in the low-income downtown neighborhood paid millions to companies that Suhail owned. Ahmed resigned in the wake of a scandal involving unauthorized administration of COVID-19 vaccinations that has since become the subject of a federal investigation.

Suhail told The Roanoke Times that he has “always acted above board,” adding that “no legal action has resulted from these investigations and that if any illegal activity did occur, it happened without my knowledge.” He emphasized his enthusiasm for the Patrick County venture. “We are invested in becoming true neighbors in this community and we will be making sizable investments.”

We’re rooting for the success of the hospital deal, and acknowledge that risk is inherent in most every new business endeavor. Not to mention, eyebrow-raising financial controversies in wild, windy Chicago seem far removed from pastoral Patrick County. Yet the idea that Virginia officials would be surprised to learn of those controversies is bothersome, as the Block Club Chicago report is the very first thing that pops up when one types “Sameer Suhail” and “Chicago” into Google — basic 21st century due diligence.

There’s good reason not to let excitement overpower caution in the pursuit of economic development. Let’s consider a few precedents.

A 2014 photo forever preserves the moment when then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe posed with his arm around Lindenburg Industry executive Yunshan “Stella” Li as she held an oversized mock check for $1.4 million. Lindenburg, a Chinese company, received the Governor’s Opportunity Fund grant as an incentive for a proposed catalytic converter plant in Appomattox.

No factory was ever opened, the taxpayer-funded grant was never recovered, and an investigation by Roanoke Times reporter Jeff Sturgeon found that state officials’ lax due diligence included failure to take notice of a company website full of misleading information and plagiarized photos and text, as well as failure to request financial statements from the company prior to paying out the grant.

In a far less catastrophic example, the Salem City Council in 2016 sold land to Spartan Development LLC to build an upscale hotel near the Salem Civic Center. The partners in the company had never built a hotel before — one of them had previously served federal prison time for wire fraud — nor did they build the promised hotel after years of reassurances. In 2019 the city bought the land back.

Delving into the Wayback Machine, we hark back to Henry County in 2002. Reeling from the losses of thousands of high paying textile manufacturing jobs, the county’s economic development team seemed to pull off the impossible. Then as now, economic development experts touted high-tech jobs as the key to the future, and Henry County announced the arrival of a South Carolina company offering that very thing. Cerxon Microtechnologies was hailed as the county’s first “new economy-type business.”

Cerxon’s president, as it turned out, had felony convictions in Virginia, and by the end of 2003 the company had shut down in a morass of lawsuits, liens, defaulted loan payments and accusations of forged invoices.

We don’t intend in any way to imply these results predict what will happen in Patrick County. We just want to emphasize that no steps should be skipped and no stones should be left unturned when taxpayer money and a community’s future hang in the balance.