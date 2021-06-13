Editorial: Fifty years after his death, Reynolds' influence remains

Before Reynolds took office, he did something with lasting consequences: For the special election to fill his legislative seat, he endorsed a Black lawyer named Douglas Wilder — helping launch a political career that led to the governorship Reynolds himself never reached.

At the time it was widely assumed that Reynolds would not only be the Democratic nominee in 1973, but that he’d be the winner. Republicans had no real bench of candidates — as history was later to prove after Reynolds’ death. The Roanoke Times wrote that Reynolds seemed “politically invincible.”

In June 1970 he delivered the graduation speech at Montevideo High School in Rockingham County. Striking a poetic tone, Reynolds advised graduates not to waste time in life: “Time is the enemy of us all.” Those words proved too prophetic.

Four days later he felt a strange pain. Later he collapsed at a family reunion. Before the summer was out, he was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. He hoped radiation would kill it, and for a time that seemed possible.