Editorial: Five questions for the governor's race

Democrats face several complications here. First, the latest polls show Sam Rasoul of Roanoke pulling away. His nomination would give Democrats diversity in another way — first Muslim for statewide office, son of Palestinian immigrants, a candidate from west of the Blue Ridge — but would also result in an all-male ticket (assuming McAuliffe is the gubernatorial nominee).

A second catch: A McAuliffe-Ayala-Herring ticket would be an all-Northern Virginia ticket. Not since Republicans in 1961 — politically prehistoric times — has a party nominated a ticket comprised entirely of candidates from a single region. The Democratic solution to one problem (the desire to put a woman and a woman of color on the ticket) creates another.

A third catch: As we’ve pointed out before, many votes have already been cast.

3. What year is this?

It seems like 2021, but Democrats (at least under McAuliffe) will try to make it 1973, and Republicans will try to make it 2001.

Here’s what we mean: McAuliffe is trying to do what only one other former governor has done, Mills Godwin in 1973. That year, Republicans lured Godwin out of retirement (let’s set aside the party-switching) as their best hope to keep the liberal populist Henry Howell for being elected governor.