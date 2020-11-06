Editorial: Five takeaways from the election in Virginia

4. Confederate statues aren’t a lost cause in rural Virginia. Six localities voted on whether to move their statues and all six voted to keep them standing. Five counties — Franklin, Halifax, Lunenburg, Tazewell and Warren — were no surprise because those were all strong pro-Trump counties. The sixth — Charles City County — was something of a surprise. It’s a Democratic county where Blacks outnumber whites 46% to 42% with the remainder predominantly Native American. Charles City voted 59% for Biden, yet voted 55% to 45% to keep its two Confederate memorials in place. Even if you assume that every Trump supporter voted against the move, that means nearly a quarter of Biden supporters did, as well. Does this suggest that even many Democratic voters aren’t inclined to engage in a wholesale reappraisal of Confederate symbols? Or is that likely a view limited to Democratic voters in a rural county? The strongest pro-statue vote came in Tazewell, where 87.4% voted to keep the monument in place. That’s historically curious because during the Civil War, support for the Confederacy was weakest in Appalachia — now it seems the strongest.

5. The polls were actually pretty on target. All those commentators who say the polls missed the election are wrong. Sure, some polls were wrong. But others called it almost on the nose — just as they did in 2016. Polls can only capture a moment in time. Just as in 2016, there was a late surge toward Trump — it appears that undecided voters broke his way. The later a poll was taken, the more accurate it tended to be. The last two polls taken in Florida both showed Trump ahead there — accurate. The last three polls taken in Arizona ranged from a tie to a 3% Biden lead — that state appears to come have come in at that range. Of the last six polls in Pennsylvania, three called the state for Trump, three for Biden, but all were close. In Michigan, four of the last five polls said Biden would win — which he apparently has. The last eight polls in Wisconsin all said Biden would win there, but put his margin at anywhere between 1% and 11%. That’s a laughable range. Obviously somebody was wrong there — but somebody was also right. The lesson from 2020 is the same as from 2016: Not all polls are created equally, and some voters don’t make up their minds until the very end. Those are almost impossible to capture. The final poll in Virginia which showed Biden winning the state 53% to 42%. He finally did so 53.7% to 44.4%. That’s pretty darned close.