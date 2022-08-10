Editorial: Five years later, "Unite the Right" still a grim wake-up call

The chants remain as bone-chilling now as they were when first uttered five years ago: “You will not replace us! Jews will not replace us!”

The sight, too, freezes the blood: footage of the long lines of young men, dressed most often in unremarkable khakis and polo shirts, holding tiki torches aloft as they marched across the University of Virginia campus, chanting a Nazi slogan, “Blood and soil! Blood and soil!”

That march on Friday, Aug. 11, 2017, was the preamble for the “Unite the Right” rally, a convergence of white nationalist groups upon Charlottesville, ostensibly to protest the city council’s efforts to remove statues honoring the Confederacy from public parks — but their real intentions were to demonstrate with a show of numbers that white supremacy was no longer an extremist fringe but a mainstream movement.

In the short HBO documentary “Charlottesville: Race and Terror,” filmed during those awful events, Texas neo-Nazi Robert Warren “Azzmador” Ray expresses this intent clearly to then-Vice reporter Elle Reeve while cameras roll.

“We are stepping off the internet in a big way,” Ray said. “Last night at the torch walk, there were hundreds and hundreds of us … we greatly outnumbered the anti-white, anti-American filth, and at some point we will have enough power that we will clear them from the streets forever.”

Even more terrifying and tragic events followed, shown in footage taken the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 12, when a silver Dodge Challenger accelerated past multiple Charlottesville city blocks to smash into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing one woman, Heather Heyer, and injuring dozens more.

The driver, James Alex Fields Jr., a white nationalist from Ohio, was sentenced in 2019 to life in prison plus 419 years for the murder of Heyer and other crimes.

A lawsuit brought against the organizers of “Unite the Right” resulted in a jury awarding the plaintiffs more than $25 million in punitive damages — but Virginia law restricts punitive damage payouts to a maximum of $350,000, and even that snag is moot so far, as the case is under appeal and the defendants have yet to pay a single dime.

Nonetheless, the “Unite the Right” rally didn’t herald the triumphs these racists dreamed of when they organized it. Several of the main players have ended up in prison, or, like Ray, as fugitives from the law. And those who wanted to see monuments to the Confederacy left alone did not benefit from having white nationalists like Jason Kessler and David Duke on their side.

Lost Cause losing ground

The statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson are gone from Charlottesville’s parks.

Arguments over Virginia’s multitudinous reminders of its Confederate heritage accelerated in the wake of the events in Charlottesville, leading to irrevocable changes in 2020.

That year, Democrats took complete control of the legislature, and worked with a governor, Ralph Northam, who responded to his own blackface scandal by becoming much more proactive in matters of racial injustice — and attention to those matters reached a boil in May 2020 as a viral video showed the murder of George Floyd, a Black man, by a white Minneapolis police officer.

Even before Floyd’s death and the Black Lives Matter protests that swept the country, the General Assembly had passed a law allowing local governments to take steps to remove, relocate, contextualize or cover up war monuments under their jurisdiction, putting the debates on the plates of city councils and county supervisors throughout the commonwealth.

In Franklin County, a board of supervisors clearly uninterested in moving the statue of a Confederate soldier that stands at the county courthouse responded to pleas from protestors by putting the matter up to a referendum.

With a Black population of only about 8% and a history of overwhelming support for conservative candidates, a majority of Franklin County residents voted to leave the statue in place — which in the long run merely postpones the resolution until a future reckoning.

Botetourt County demonstrated better leadership. Even though citizens had not packed the county chambers demanding removal of the obelisk that stands before the courthouse, county officials chose to address the question. Botetourt County Supervisor Steve Clinton assembled a committee on monuments and memorials that included representatives from many backgrounds and perspectives. The committee ultimately recommended that the monument be moved to another county property.

Though supervisors have not yet made a final decision, an impending courthouse renovation will require that the monument be put somewhere else, at least temporarily.

In Lexington, the city council unanimously voted to rename Stonewall Jackson Memorial Cemetery as Oak Grove Cemetery. Two major universities in that city also wrestled with their Confederate past.

Concluding an inquiry begun in the aftermath of Charlottesville, the Washington and Lee University Board of Trustees chose not to drop Robert E. Lee from the institution’s name, but made a number of other changes to loosen the Confederacy’s grip on the university’s future, including renaming Lee Chapel to University Chapel, and hiring a provost for diversity and inclusion.

Virginia Military Institute, after public complaints of a racist culture from cadets and graduates, and under direct pressure from VMI alumni Northam, removed a statue of Stonewall Jackson from its grounds and made plans to implement diversity, equity and inclusion training. The latter has sparked outrage from conservative VMI alumni, with some of the crossfire with alumni who support the training playing out in op-eds published in these pages.

A grim wake-up call

That’s hardly the sum of the legacy of “Unite the Right.” To say that its consequences weren’t what its organizers hoped for would be a tremendous understatement. Thank goodness.

And yet.

In previous decades, even for Virginians who did not look back at the Confederacy’s disturbing legacy with glasses rose-tinted to the point of complete opacity, all the declarations of “Heritage Not Hate” mostly played as background noise.

Until Charlottesville, when the evil coiled around the longing for a Confederate re-ascendance reared its undeniable head, and made its allegiance to white supremacy, anti-Semitism and militant neo-Nazism clear.

A false innocence propped up by willful ignorance fell away as the horrors of the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville drove home the message that “it can happen here.”