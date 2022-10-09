Editorial: For print journalists, National Newspaper Week salute

You can be forgiven if you did not know that the past seven days were National Newspaper Week. After all, there are far fewer newspapers around to trumpet this fact than there were when the tradition began 82 years ago.

It’s a week intended for recognizing the service of newspaper employees in the United States and Canada. Across the continent, these are services that are needed more than ever even as they become more challenging to deliver than they have ever been.

The Washington Post reported in a June article that 2,500 daily and weekly papers have shut down since 2005. Less than 6,500 remain — 1,230 of them dailies, including The Roanoke Times — and every week, two more papers cease publishing. Most communities that lose their newspapers do not see a digital news outlet arise to fill that gap. Significant staff cuts at larger papers also mean that when a small paper disappears, rarely do bigger publications nearby step in to keep the watch fires burning.

When a community loses its newspapers, that’s called a news desert. A 2022 report by Northwestern University’s Medill Local News Initiative asserts that one-fifth of United States citizens — about 66 million people — live in news deserts.

The topics covered by local news organizations don’t tend to lend themselves to simple soundbites or attention-grabbing clickbait, so communities aren’t necessarily immediately cognizant of what’s being lost.

The Local News Initiative report puts it bluntly: “The loss of local journalism has been accompanied by the malignant spread of misinformation and disinformation, political polarization, eroding trust in media, and a yawning digital and economic divide among citizens. In communities without a credible source of local news, voter participation declines, corruption in both government and business increases, and local residents end up paying more in taxes and at checkout.”

Combating misinformation

The absence of local watchdog journalism opens opportunities for exploitation. News of just such an exasperating venture broke right in the middle of National Newspaper Week, with national online news innovator Axios sharing a story about websites with names like Milwaukee Metro Times, the Mecklenburg Herald and the Tri-City Record popping up in swing states. These sites, however, are not news outlets, but part of a rather insidious Democrat-affiliated operation that seeds content intended to boost Democratic candidates and blast Republican opponents amid short write-ups of local sports and events.

Georgia reporter Nick Wooten has documented on Twitter how one such outlet, “The Columbus News,” swiped a story he wrote for the Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, removed his name from it, and altered it to be directly critical of Brian Kemp, the state’s Republican governor.

At least the real local reporter was able to alert the world to the fake news — another illustration of why it’s vital to have local reporters around.

Even independent of these glum circumstances, the job can be trying. In 2016, Francis Lam, a former columnist at New York Times Magazine, posted a quip on Twitter that journalists, demonstrating the gallows humor common to the industry, swiftly turned into a meme: “Journalism. It’s a tough job with insane pressure and pretty crappy pay. On the other hand, everybody hates you.”

On a further hand, speaking of social media, it can be painful for newspaper employees, bound to avoid arguments by professional decorum, to see false statements routinely made about our business that are taken as gospel by those who never double-check what they see online.

Just to cite one true life example among many: should you see an acquaintance post that The Roanoke Times endorsed independent leftist candidate Bernie Sanders for president, please consider correcting the poster, because it never, ever happened. (For the record, the Roanoke Times Editorial Board has not endorsed a presidential candidate since 2004. If you see someone post that we endorsed John Kerry, that is true.)

On an even further hand, Lam, a cookbook editor and radio host, was making a joke. He loves his work. Most journalists do — there’s nothing out there remotely like it.

Also, we do hear regularly from appreciative supporters, and we treasure those contacts. We also treasure constructive criticism.

No one does this better

At The Roanoke Times, despite the challenging times, we’re still producing stories, photos, even videos that go deeper than most other news outlets can go.

Here’s just a small sample:

As a huge raft of Roanoke City Council candidates, 11 in total, campaigns for four open seats, reporter Jeff Sturgeon has provided lengthy stories detailing each of the candidates views on the issues of homelessness, taxes and budgeting, and whether the city should consider a change so that candidates represent wards rather than serving the city at-large. There is more to come before the Nov. 8 election.

We’ve brought you Secular Society Fellow Heather Rousseau’s moving photos and stories of Afghan refugees from the Taliban seeking asylum in the United States and Ukrainian families in Roanoke fearing for and supporting their loved ones in the path of the Russian invasion.

Reporter Laurence Hammack’s environment and energy coverage has made us aware of a lime processing plant in Giles County that the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality has declared unable to meet air quality standards, as well as Appalachian Power’s latest efforts to raise rates on customers, supposedly to offset costs of shutting down coal-fired power plants. He’s also diligently pursued the search for a chemical that’s been found in Spring Hollow reservoir, as you’ll read on today’s front page.

Sports writer Aaron McFarling has been with the Hokies as the Virginia Tech football team tackles their first season under new coach Brent Pry.

And there’s a lot more where all that came from.

The Roanoke Times staff did not celebrate National Newspaper Week. As is typical, they were too busy pursuing, photographing, and editing stories. To them, and to all those who still march on, notebooks and recorders in hand, we offer an ink-smudged salute.