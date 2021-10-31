Editorial: Forward-thinking Holton leaves monumental legacy

Linwood Holton held his head high and smiled as he walked forward into a future more hopeful than the one he left behind.

At his side, his oldest daughter Tayloe mirrored his smile with one of her own. The photo that captured those smiles was taken Aug. 31, 1970, while Holton, Virginia’s first Republican governor since the days of Reconstruction, accompanied Tayloe as she prepared for her first day attending a mostly Black high school in Richmond.

Seven years earlier, Alabama Gov. George Wallace, a Democrat, stood in a high school entrance and made a show of preventing two Black students from entering, following up on the promise in his inaugural speech, “Segregation now, segregation tomorrow and segregation forever.”

Holton’s choice sent the opposite message, all across the country. The photograph depicting the short yet monumental walk he and his daughter took appeared the next day on the front page of The New York Times.

Holton, too, had made a promise in his inaugural address. “The era of defiance is behind us,” he said. “Let our goal in Virginia be an aristocracy of ability, regardless of race, color or creed.”