Editorial: Four more takeaways from the primary

Youngkin might be wrong on the issues — that’s a matter of political taste — but he’s no Trump.

And, as a blank slate politically, Youngkin will be a more elusive target for McAuliffe than Ken Cuccinelli was in 2013. Even then, McAuliffe barely won — 47.7% to 45.2%. Youngkin comes off as a far more agreeable figure than Cuccinelli ever was, and he doesn’t have a controversial record, either. He has no record whatsoever.

McAuliffe also isn’t as popular as Democrats think he is, Tuesday’s landslide notwithstanding. On Nov. 3, 2017, near the end of McAuliffe’s term, when voters knew him best, the Roanoke College Poll found that only 43% of those surveyed approved of the job he was doing as governor.

Historically, consumers often gravitate to the shiny and new, and Youngkin is this year’s shiny and new. That’s why we say again: Democrats discount Youngkin at their peril.

3. Democrats rebuked their left, but Republicans moved further right.

The most telling votes this week came in primaries for House of Delegate nominations in both parties.