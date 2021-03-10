Editorial: Four questions about the 2021 elections

And it’s not that the other candidates are somehow unqualified — all the other Democratic candidates have more experience in state governor than McAuliffe did when he was elected governor. In 2013, McAuliffe couldn’t even put together a majority — he won the governorship with 47.7% of the vote in a three-way race against a polarizing Republican candidate.

Was McAuliffe really such a spectacular governor than he’s now assured of a majority if Republicans somehow manage to nominate a more saleable candidate? Obviously that’s a matter of opinion, but the party establishment’s embrace of McAuliffe seems very much at odds with a party base that has moved decidedly to the left and wants to see more diversity at the top.

This feels like a situation where party activists might rebel against their elders if given the opportunity. The thing is McAuliffe faces a divided field — the biggest ever in a Democratic gubernatorial primary in Virginia — and none of his opponents so far have shown an inclination to really make an aggressive case that McAuliffe is past his prime. How would the dynamics be different if McAuliffe faced just a single opponent?