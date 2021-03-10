Editorial: Four questions about the 2021 elections

We have questions. We don’t have answers, but we do have questions. Four of them, in fact.
1. Why are Republicans against private property rights? Conservatives have gone apoplectic because the estate of the late Theodor Geisel — better known as Dr. Seuss — announced it no longer will publish six of his 45-plus books because they contain depictions of people that his estate calls “hurtful and wrong.” It’s an easy way for them to take a side in a culture war and rail against the so-called “cancel culture.”
When Christiansburg restaurant owner Marie March announced her candidacy for the Republican nomination for the House of Delegates last week, she appeared in a video holding Dr. Seuss’ “The Cat In the Hat.” Meanwhile, Pete Snyder, a candidate for the Republican nomination for governor, appeared in a video holding not one but two Seuss books — “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish” and “Green Eggs and Ham.”
Here’s the problem: They’re either misleading people, or have been misled themselves. Was there a howling Twitter mob demanding that Dr. Seuss Enterprises cease publishing these books? No.
Were there Change.org petitions or Hollywood celebrities denouncing them? No and no.
Instead, this was something initiated entirely by the estate which owns the rights to Geisel’s work. People are certainly free to object to the estate’s decision, but the point is, this was not the “cancel culture” at work. This was a company making a free enterprise decision about its own property. What could be more conservative than that?
Furthermore, none of the books that March and Snyder were showing off are among those being retired, so appearing with them is a bit of misdirection. If those candidates really wanted to make a statement, they could appear with one of the retired books, but that would raise some uncomfortable questions.
Among them: Is it really OK in 2021 to depict Africans in grass skirts? If people are going to get upset about the Seuss estate retiring six books — all low-sellers anyway, some of them hadn’t had new printings in decades — that’s the question they need to deal with. We notice nobody wants to talk about that, they’d rather change the subject and mislead people about what really happened. That’s too bad. Conservatives have missed an opportunity here to celebrate private property rights.
2. Why are Virginia Democratic leaders so keen on former Gov. Terry McAuliffe? It’s especially curious that so many of the state’s top female and Black politicians are endorsing McAuliffe when there are two women, both Black women, seeking the nomination. There’s a case to be made that people like House Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn and state Sen. Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, are being open-minded in endorsing McAuliffe — they’re not endorsing Jennifer Carroll Foy and Jennifer McClellan simply because they’re women or people of color.
Still it’s odd to see the rush of party leaders to McAuliffe’s side. It’s not as if they think he’s the only Democrat who can win — Democrats seem to think that Virginia is now blue enough that any nominee can win.
And it’s not that the other candidates are somehow unqualified — all the other Democratic candidates have more experience in state governor than McAuliffe did when he was elected governor. In 2013, McAuliffe couldn’t even put together a majority — he won the governorship with 47.7% of the vote in a three-way race against a polarizing Republican candidate.
Was McAuliffe really such a spectacular governor than he’s now assured of a majority if Republicans somehow manage to nominate a more saleable candidate? Obviously that’s a matter of opinion, but the party establishment’s embrace of McAuliffe seems very much at odds with a party base that has moved decidedly to the left and wants to see more diversity at the top.
This feels like a situation where party activists might rebel against their elders if given the opportunity. The thing is McAuliffe faces a divided field — the biggest ever in a Democratic gubernatorial primary in Virginia — and none of his opponents so far have shown an inclination to really make an aggressive case that McAuliffe is past his prime. How would the dynamics be different if McAuliffe faced just a single opponent?
3. Why is Octavia Johnson running for governor? The former Roanoke sheriff entered the race for the Republican nomination last week. This is absurd. Let’s set aside a debate on Johnson’s qualifications and instead focus on the practicalities. Running for governor costs an obscene amount of money. As of the last campaign finance reports, Kirk Cox had raised $690,000; Amanda Chase had raised $235,000. Snyder and Glenn Youngkin are both wealthy businessmen who can self-fund their own campaigns. Youngkin says he’s raised $1 million in the first 10 days of his campaign. Johnson is not even a blip on the screen compared to those campaigns. This is a vanity campaign. She might well be serious, but she won’t be taken seriously.
If Johnson wants to run for something, she’s missing out on the real opportunity: She could run for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor. A poll last month by the Wason Center for Civic Leadership at Christopher Newport University found that the front-runnier in the five-way race for the GOP nomination for lieutenant is undecided with 71% of the vote.
Of the actual candidates, the one with the most support is Glenn Davis — at 8%, followed by Tim Hugo at 4% and Winsome Sears at 2%. If Johnson ran for lieutenant governor, she would still be a long shot — unlike the other leading candidates, she’s not a legislator or former legislator so she doesn’t begin with that base of statewide contacts. Still, the field is wide open and a Black woman who’s been a sheriff might sound very appealing to some Republican convention delegates.
4. How few votes will it take to win the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor? Democrats have eight candidates — including Del. Sam Rasoul of Roanoke, the only one from outside the urban crescent.
That same CNU poll found none of them registered more than 2%; the undecided vote was 78%. Maybe someone will catch fire and win big. If not, and they all poll evenly, we could see a winner with as little as 12.5% of the vote. We’ve never had a field this big; until now, the biggest was four candidates in the 2005 Democratic primary for lieutenant governor. Leslie Byrne won that with 33% — then lost the general election. This could be the most fascinating race of all just for its sheer unpredictability.