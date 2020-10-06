Editorial: Four questions about Virginia politics

2. How many Democratic voters will vote to strip the party of absolute power over next year’s redistricting in Virginia? One of the most interesting flip-flops has been that of Virginia Democrats, who spent decades calling for a redistricting commission to draw legislative lines, voted for a constitutional amendment in 2019 to do just that, and then decided in 2020 that it was a bad idea, after all. What happened in between? Well, Democrats won control of the General Assembly in the 2019 elections which means if nothing changes, they’ll have complete power to redraw the lines after the census numbers arrive in 2021.

There’s just one small problem: Virginians have a chance this November to adopt a constitutional amendment that would assign the power of redistricting to a bipartisan commission. It’s not a perfect piece of work, by any means. There are lots of ways to quibble with how this commission would be structured — too many legislators required on the panel, no specific guarantees about minority representation, and so forth. Elections, though, are binary choices. The choice for Virginians is effectively this: Do you want Democrats to have sole power to draw the lines next year or do you want them to have to share power with Republicans? Virginia Democrats are now officially advocating that the amendment be voted down. How many voters who vote for Democratic candidates this fall will go along with that? A corollary: How many Republican voters will vote to give Democrats this power? For years, Republicans officially opposed such a commission. Now that they’re in the minority, they’ve found it has some merit, after all. For Republican voters, the case is clear: What Republican wants to let Democrats and Democrats alone draw new districts? Democratic voters may have more trouble coming to a decision: After years of making a philosophical argument for a commission, do they cast that aside in favor of unrestrained power? And, accepting that the commission that the amendment designs isn’t perfect, do Democrats decide to let the perfect be the enemy of the good? Forget the presidential race — this amendment might be the most fascinating thing on the Virginia ballot this fall.