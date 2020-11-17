Editorial: Four questions for next year's legislative mapmakers

2. Should Blacksburg and Christiansburg be in the same state Senate district? They are much like Roanoke and Roanoke County: Blacksburg votes Democratic; Christiansburg votes Republican. In the ’70s and ’80s, all of Montgomery County was in the same state Senate district — along with adjacent localities in the New River Valley. The result was some competitive elections — most famously the 1979 race where Democrat Madison Marye defeated Republican Ed Stone by just nine votes. Now, as we’ve seen, Montgomery County is split — its Democratic precincts joined with Democratic-voting Roanoke, its Republican precincts with much of Roanoke County and other Republican-voting counties. Now, here’s where we get to pose some philosophical questions.

3. What factors should drive the mapmaking in the Roanoke and New River valleys? If the goal is produce compact districts, then, yes, Roanoke and Roanoke County should be in the same district and Montgomery County shouldn’t be split in two. If the goal is to produce competitive districts, those compact districts would certainly do it. (Speaking of competitive, putting Roanoke and Roanoke County in the same district would put two incumbents — Democrat John Edwards and Republican David Suetterlein — in the same district.) Should that be the goal, though? There’s an argument to be made that because the economies of the Roanoke and New River valley are becoming intertwined, their legislative districts should be, as well. By that standard, the valleys should be sliced so that instead of a Roanoke Valley district and a New River Valley district, both districts should contain some of each. Until now, that’s worked out to the Roanoke Valley’s advantage — since both Edwards and Suetterlein are in the Roanoke Valley. What would Roanoke or Roanoke County voters think if, at some point in the future, their senator lived in the New River Valley? Would they feel they had lost representation? How does Montgomery County feel now being represented by senators who don’t live in the New River Valley? Would one who lives in the New River Valley be better than two who don’t?