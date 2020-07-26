Editorial: Four questions for the 2021 candidates for governor

Cicadas come around every 17 years. Candidates for governor show up every four years, and we have another crop on the way, and it looks like a bumper crop, at that. Democrats may have as many as six contenders; we count at least four Republicans who have made noises about running. It’s fair to say that most of them don’t have much familiarity with Southwest and Southside Virginia. Unfortunately, that won’t matter much in the end: This isn’t where the votes are. Yet we’re still here, and we have questions for all the candidates. Here goes:
1. Who’s got a plan to build a new economy in rural Virginia? Those candidates from the urban crescent may not fully understand how lucky their communities are, economically speaking. They’re not in a part of the state that has seen traditional employers wither and die — and not replaced. They’re generally from parts of the state that are seeing double-digit population growth over the past decade. Meanwhile, most rural counties are losing population — some by double-digit margins. There are two very different Virginias. So what does our next governor intend to do about this? We’re under no illusion that any governor, acting on his or her own, can reverse these trends. These are national trends — indeed, global trends. The new economy rewards localities with a deep labor pool of high-skilled workers — and that’s not rural Virginia, or rural anywhere. Why did Amazon pick Arlington? Because 74% of the workers there have at least a college degree. In much of Southside and Southwest Virginia, that figure is only in the teens — if that. In Dickenson County, the figure is 9.3%; in Greensville County, 7.5%. Before he died, former Gov. Gerald Baliles urged Virginia to mount a modern-day “Marshall Plan” to raise the educational levels in rural Virginia. Who’s got a plan for that?
2. Who’s got a plan to replace coal jobs in Southwest Virginia? No part of Virginia is hemorrhaging people at a faster rate than the coal counties — or perhaps we should say, the former coal counties. All the Democrats, to one degree or another, have backed a faster transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy. That’s great for the planet, just not that particular part of the planet. Democrats say that renewable energy will create its own jobs boom and they’re right — it will, it is. But those jobs are all over, not concentrated in Southwest Virginia like those coal jobs were. Some Democrats will point out that there are incentives for companies to locate those green energy jobs in “distressed communities.” That sounds nice, but likely insufficient. Republicans, meanwhile, are often keen to look backwards and blame the environmental regulations of the Obama administration. Here’s the problem: More coal plants have closed under President Trump than under Barack Obama’s first term. The real “war on coal” now is being waged by something conservatives used to champion — the free market. Democrats, please don’t come out here and talk about how green energy will save us economically unless you have a specific plan for how those green energy jobs will be located in the coalfields. Republicans, please don’t come out here saying you’re going to save coal when even you should know you can’t. Do either of you have a specific economic plan for the coal counties — or are you content to let them depopulate?
3. Who’s got a plan to end disparities in school funding? Here’s an inconvenient fact: Many rural counties in Virginia would be better off if they were in West Virginia. Yes, you read that right. West Virginia funds its schools at a higher level than Virginia does. More to the point, every Virginia locality along the state line gets less per student than its counterpart across the border except two — Highland County and Shenandoah County. Are our gubernatorial candidates proud to be in a state where many rural schools are less-funded than in West Virginia? How many even know that? They may not because — with the exception of Republican Bill Carrico of Grayson County — they’re all from suburbs that can afford to kick in lots of their own money. In rural Virginia, that’s just not realistic. Some of you may already have connected the dots — or at least connected question 3 with question 1. We’re living in an economy where education usually dictates results, yet our rural localities can’t really afford to fund schools at the level they need to be. Most school systems in rural Virginia are subsidized by the state — but even then it’s not enough. And not what West Virginia — West Virginia! — is spending.
Now, money alone doesn’t guarantee a quality education. But it can pay to fix up schools that are, in some cases, literally falling apart. And it can pay for technology that schools in the state’s more privileged suburbs often take for granted. And, please, don’t point to the part of the Virginia Constitution that says the state “shall seek to ensure that an educational program of high quality is established and continually maintained.” The state Supreme Court ruled back in 1994 that’s essentially meaningless — the “shall seek to” phrase makes it merely aspirational. If you want to make that mean something, then you can pass the constitutional amendment that state Sen. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin County, proposed earlier this year that would have mandated “equal educational opportunities.” Does anyone support that? We don’t mean to single out specific candidates, but one of them — state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, D-Richmond — voted against that. Why should we believe any candidate’s protestations about school disparity if they don’t support that amendment?
4. Who has a plan for getting rural Virginia fully wired with rural broadband? This should be an easy one because there’s already a plan, it just hasn’t been fully acted on because the solution is expensive and laborious. Northam has set a goal of getting the whole state on broadband by 2028. Who’s got a plan to accelerate that? This is one issue where Democrats and Republicans can easily find common ground because everybody agrees that rural Virginia can’t participate in the modern economy if there’s no broadband. The pandemic has only highlighted that digital divide: You can’t do virtual learning or virtual anything else if there’s no internet — and in some parts of Virginia that’s what they have. None at all.
So, now that we’ve posed these four questions, we’d like to hear the candidates’ answers.
