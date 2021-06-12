Editorial: Four questions out of the primary

In the lieutenant governor’s race, Roanoke’s Sam Rasoul was a surprise contender who made a good impression.

Rasoul showed lots of strength in the Shenandoah Valley, Southwest Virginia and Southside.

In 23 localities, he polled more than 50% of the vote, which is tough to do in a six-way race. He ran far stronger in his part of the state than the eventual winner — Hala Ayala of Prince William County — did in hers.

Rasoul took 86% of the vote in his hometown; she took 47% in her home county.

The problem is that even with a smaller percentage she still got almost twice as many votes in Prince William as Rasoul did in Roanoke. That raises a related question …

3. Can any candidate from the western part of the state hope to win a statewide race?

Given the state’s demographics that shift eastward (and northward) with every election, it’s hard. However, we can’t say the answer is always going to be “no” because Rasoul showed a possible path.

His second-place finish was better than the third and fourth place vote totals put together, and Mark Levine of Alexandria and Andria McClellan of Norfolk had the advantage of a base in the urban crescent.