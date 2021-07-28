Editorial: Four reasons the governor's race is so close

We have a fascinating contrast here, one we’ve never had before. We know less about Youngkin than we do about any other major party candidate for governor in the modern era.

Meanwhile, we know more about McAuliffe than we have any candidate since Mills Godwin sought a second, non-consecutive term in 1973. We know exactly what to expect from McAuliffe, and it’s clear that voters weren’t all that excited by him the first go-round.

Meanwhile, Youngkin is a fresh face in a society that prizes such things — and as a blank slate he is someone on which people can project whatever they want to project. That’s why Youngkin is doing his best to say as little as possible about what he’d actually do as governor, and Democrats are doing their best to make him sound like a scary extremist.

The reality is we simply don’t know, but being new and unknown, Youngkin has a higher ceiling than McAuliffe does. (He might also have a lower floor, if things really go south). Simply based on atmospherics, Youngkin is no Trump; he seems a normal pre-Trump Republican.

4. Voters might simply be tired.

During the presidential election, Trump tried to depict Biden as “Sleepy Joe.” This was a mistake. Many voters liked the idea of a somnolent president.