Editorial: Four ways a Biden administration could change Southwest Virginia

2. More refugees in Roanoke. Since the ’70s, the Star City has been a center for resettling refugees. We can see the cultural effects of that each year in the Local Colors festival, and the economic effect in some of the businesses along Williamson Road, in particular. Trump dramatically cut the number of refugees allowed into the U.S. each year — to a point where even Canada, a country one-tenth our size, accepted more. Canada has tried to increase the number of refugees it accepts for the same reason it has tried to increase the number of international students — it sees an economic benefit. In that respect, Canada has been the mirror image of the United States. While attitudes in the U.S. have hardened, at least in some quarters, against refugees, Canada has become more open. Interestingly, that’s especially true in rural Canada, which, much like the rural U.S., tends to be pretty conservative. However, the study found a correlation between a community’s economic status and its attitude toward immigration — except it’s not what you might expect. That study found the more economically distressed a community is, the more open it is toward immigration. The Guardian quoted the director of that study as saying: “In Atlantic Canada, they’ve realized that the more immigrants they have, the more businesses that are going to get started there.” Trump cut the U.S. refugee ceiling from 85,000 per year to 18,000 per year — and there had been some talk that he’d cut it to zero if he won a second term. Biden can be expected to increase that ceiling, which will likely mean more refugees being settled in places like Roanoke that have a history of doing so. This might be a good time to donate to Blue Ridge Literacy, which has become the main vehicle for teaching English to non-English speakers in the region.