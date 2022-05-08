Editorial: Frustrating gun violence crisis requires a gardener's patience

Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea’s frustration earns easy sympathy from anyone alarmed by the Star City’s alarming number of shooting incidents.

“You all are frustrated just like I’m frustrated. Something is not penetrating the minds of these young people out here. They’re shooting at each other. They’re trying to kill each other with guns,” Lea said at Monday’s city council meeting. “I don’t want to go to any more funerals.”

He was understandably concerned that the city’s efforts to curb gun violence aren’t responsive enough. “We can have a summit, and have meetings, and you got a shooting,” he said. “When you sit back at the end of the day, you look and evaluate what you have, and something is not connecting. I don’t know what it is, but something is not connecting.”

Lea was specifically referring to a shooting that happened early May 1 in the 600 block of Westside Boulevard Northwest, in which three people were wounded by gunfire. Yet he could just as easily have been speaking about Wednesday afternoon’s fatal shooting on Hanover Avenue Northwest that left a man’s body lying in the street.

Lea said he gets asked every weekend how to explain the latest shootings, and what is the city doing about them, and doesn’t know how to answer. “You can’t explain.”

The mayor was asking Councilman Joe Cobb, who heads the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission, if there was any way to get faster results.

“I wish that we could change people’s behaviors and the way they resolve conflicts. I would love that more than anything,” Cobb said. “I did want to say that we are making a difference. It’s not happening as fast as we’d like for it to, but when we have kids that start being connected with, going through programs, and they say, ‘You know six months ago, I wanted to shoot somebody. Now I don’t want to be near a gun.’ We’re hearing kids say this, they’re changing their behaviors.”

Pushed about the recent shootings, Cobb replied that the only way to stop an individual who has decided to use a gun to settle a dispute is to somehow know in advance what that person is going to do — a prospect which, we will note, is literally science fiction, as it’s the premise of the Philip K. Dick-inspired, Steven Spielberg-directed, Tom Cruise-starring flick “Minority Report.”

Keeping it realOccasionally police might in fact get wind of a threat and put a stop to it, but not every single time. “We can’t fully arrest our way out of this,” Cobb said.

He also emphasized that the gun violence problem in Roanoke has direct ties to drug dealing, drug abuse and opioid overdose deaths, and that those facets should not be ignored.

“Last year, we had 16 homicides related to gun violence. We had quadruple that number [of] opiate overdoses in the community,” he said. “We have to address the drug side of it as well as the gun violence side of it to get to the heart of it.”

Unlike incidents of gun violence that invoke public safety concerns, there is no public information pipeline that would keep media organizations or the general public alerted to overdose deaths as they happen, but that ongoing crisis also deserves heightened consideration. As with gun violence, there is no short term simple solution.

Lea’s lament that gun-wielding youth “have no fear of consequences,” while reasonable in origin, brings to mind the thinking that led to the creation of so-called “scared straight” programs in which at-risk teens are brought to jails to experience the life of an inmate for a few hours. While such programs have appealed to the public imagination — witness the “Beyond Scared Straight” television show that ran on A&E for nine seasons — studies have shown that not only do these programs fail to discourage criminal behavior, but youth who’ve been through “Scared Straight” are more likely to become offenders. In other words, efforts to instill fear have potential to do the opposite.

The strategies the Roanoke gun violence prevention commission can pursue that are in the realm of what’s possible here and now are aimed at changing the attitudes and environments that make guns a first option in situations where they should never be thought of as options.

“The reality is,” Cobb said, “a lot of the stuff that we’re doing now are investments where we’re going to see significant changes over eight to 10 years. We are not going to see them immediately.”

Planting takes timeThe day of that council meeting, the Gun Violence Prevention Commission announced $500,000 in grants divided among 25 organizations and agencies for the sake of nurturing a multitude of long-term solutions. Cobb mentioned with a note of regret that the commission received applications for more than $1 million in proposals but could not fund them all.

In a Roanoke Times story Thursday (“Cultivating ‘food and mood’”), staff writer Emma Coleman described a project that could double as a living symbol of that long term investment strategy. Members of the Roanoke-based nonprofit Harvest Collective have laid down soil for what will eventually be a youth-focused urban vegetable garden near the Lansdowne Park residential complex — a project funded in part by the Gun Violence Prevention Commission. Although kids who participate will be able to grow tomatoes and peppers in buckets, the soil for the garden proper won’t be ready for planting until August.

Urgent though the gun violence problem is, the causes are complex, impossible to curtail with a swift surgical strike. City residents and the politicians who represent them will need to maintain the patience required to let these programs take root and flourish.