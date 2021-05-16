Editorial: Germany prepared for coal's decline. We didn't.

We saw no follow-up on that proposal until his recent ill-fated attempt to tie the retirement of the coal tax credit to future appropriations to the school — but neither did we see any grass-roots community effort in Wise endorsing the plan.

(We bet if he had proposed that for the Roanoke Valley a committee of community leaders would have sprung the next day to advocate for it.)

Next door in West Virginia, the state legislature has been grappling with how to prop up the coal industry. It recently passed a bill requiring utilities to keep at least 30 days worth of coal on hand (something they already do, so it’s a meaningless requirement).

However, the legislature rejected an amendment that would have commissioned an economic plan for communities that have lost coal-related jobs. This seems a willful refusal to acknowledge the obvious.