Editorial: Given recent troubles, Roanoke Democrats' flier flap a bad look

The Democratic Party’s hold on Virginia politics might seem tenuous at the moment, but the party’s hold on Star City elections most definitely is not. Republicans competing in citywide races have to conquer a steep uphill ascent.

That’s a matter of simple demographics. The last time Roanokers elected a Republican to city council was in 2000. The last time a Republican won a contested citywide race was in 2009, when then-Sheriff Octavia Johnson won election for a second term against a Democratic challenger.

Yet the Democratic brand in Roanoke has accumulated some thick tarnish in the 2020s, the most prominent and unfortunate example being the downfall of former city councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr., the second-highest vote-getter in the November 2020 council election.

Jeffrey began the week of March 14 facing back-to-back trials on four felony charges that haunted him throughout the latter half of 2021.

On March 15, a jury deliberated for less than 30 minutes before finding him guilty of two felony counts of obtaining money by false pretenses for falsifying applications for pandemic-relief grants from the city’s Economic Development Authority.

Jeffrey declined to take the advice of his colleagues on council, and of this newspaper, to step away from his office while he resolved his legal troubles, and was in fact still a council member after the first jury convicted him. He at last abdicated that post during his second trial, when he entered a no contest plea on March 17 to a single count of felony embezzlement for stealing money from the Northwest Neighborhood Environmental Organization. As part of the plea he gave up his right to appeal, essentially forfeiting his elected office.

The cloud Jeffrey’s presence on council cast received unwanted additives from the 2021 race for Roanoke commonwealth’s attorney, in which Melvin Hill, bearing the official Democratic endorsement, once again challenged longtime incumbent Don Caldwell — who ran as a Democrat until 2017, the first time Hill sought his office.

Though Hill remains a respected attorney, his candidacy placed a history of financial and medical difficulties in the public eye that raised questions about his ability to manage Roanoke’s large prosecutorial caseload. Caldwell handily defeated him, winning 56% of the vote.

Given these not-so-long-ago foibles, it’s worrisome that this year’s race for city council seems to have some black cloud stuck to its shoe, as returning candidate Peter Volosin faces complaints from Terry McGuire, the competitor Volosin edged out for third place in June’s Democratic primary by 263 votes. Further details of these complaints have emerged in a July report from online news site Roanoke Rambler.

McGuire complained to the state election board that family members of Volosin and a relation of current council member Vivian Sanchez-Jones distributed campaign literature on the day of the primary that both harmed McGuire’s candidacy and violated election law.

The fliers in question showed filled-in vote ovals for Volosin, Sanchez-Jones and Joe Cobb. Two versions of those fliers were distributed. The first lacked any information about which campaign authorized the fliers. The second version contained the message “Paid for and authorized by Volosin for Roanoke” but lacked required disclaimers that no other candidates or committees endorsed the fliers.

Volosin has maintained in responses to the media that the problems with the fliers were an unintentional oversight.

Though it’s hard to tell whether voters will see this flier dust-up as a scandal or mere inside baseball, these problems were nothing city Democrats needed on their plate as they try to put the recent debacles in the rear view mirror. Much will depend on what happens when the State Board of Elections considers the 11 complaints during its Aug. 16 meeting.

The Roanoke Rambler reported that, according to documents, a Roanoke City Democratic Committee leader shared with the state election board a belief that the disclaimers were deliberately left off the fliers to imply that the committee officially preferred a Cobb/Sanchez-Jones/Volosin slate. The committee member, whose name was redacted, urged the state election board to levy the maximum possible fine so that future candidates will see that city Democrats do not condone the breaking of election laws.

This is the right message to send. For the sake of preserving trust in leadership, Roanoke Democrats need to get their house in order and keep it that way.