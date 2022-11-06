Editorial: Gov. Glenn Youngkin is right to raise expectations of students

We return once again to the most recently released results of the National Assessment of Educational Progress, known as the “nation’s report card,” and what they do and don’t say about the state of education in Virginia.

The NAEP scores indicate that across the country fourth and eighth grade students have lost competence in reading and math skills compared to three years ago. As the primary culprit, experts point to the shutting down of schools in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the resulting loss of in-person class instruction.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin, in response to the alarming NAEP results, asserted that Virginia’s decline in scores goes back further than the pandemic can account for. In that, he’s not wrong.

Still, determined to portray the previous eight years under Democratic governors as failures, Youngkin’s administration apparently finds it inconvenient to acknowledge that even in this crisis, Virginia’s results compared to other states are still essentially on par or above average.

When Virginia students’ scores are viewed in competition with their own past results, that’s another matter.

Matt Hurt, director of the Comprehensive Instructional Program Consortium headquartered in Wise, put it this way: though all of Virginia’s scores went down multiple percentage points, eighth grade scores “actually didn’t go down as much as others — we gained ground there relative to other states.” The fourth grade scores, though, were “a bloodbath any way you slice it.”

Although Virginia’s fourth graders landed in percentiles “better than most states in math as well as about half the states in reading,” their scores in 2019 were much higher. “We had a lot further to drop,” Hurt said.

Good ideas amid political hyberbole

We should emphasize that the NAEP and Virginia standards of learning tests are quite different, and comparing them isn’t an apples to apples comparison. Also, standardized test results should not be viewed as the whole sum of what education is about. Nonetheless, they can provide snapshots of progress and serve as a basis for positive action.

Youngkin has released a seven-point plan to address Virginia students’ learning loss. Regardless of the narrative the administration is trying to construct, the plan contains good ideas, such as $30 million in grants to assist families with tutoring and a $10 million investment in teacher recruitment.

As explained before in this space, Hurt’s job entails guiding school districts to help students from all backgrounds excel at Virginia SOLs. Regarding Youngkin’s seven point plan, the potential step that Hurt cited as encouraging was the first: “raise Virginia’s expectations for students.”

Taken broadly, claims that Virginia’s education standards are “the lowest in the nation,” as phrased in the governor’s plan, are demonstrably untrue — but there is a narrow sense in which that claim is true. The scores that count as the equivalent of a passing grade on Virginia’s SOL tests for reading and math — referred to as “proficiency cut scores” in educator parlance — are the lowest in the nation.

In a March 22 commentary (“Set high expectations, not low standards”), part of a series by Hurt on SOLs published in these opinion pages, he wrote, “One thing we have learned in our Comprehensive Instructional Program consortium regarding student outcomes is that when expectations are higher, performance is higher. The inverse is also true.”

In other words, set the bar high, and the results will reflect students and teachers that support them aiming high. Set the bar low, the results will reflect the lower bar.

Raise expectations, brace for consequences

The past three years have seen multiple instances of lowering the bar at the state level. In 2019 the Virginia Department of Education lowered the SOL cut scores for math and in 2021 the same was done for reading, even though the previous cut scores were already the lowest in the nation. The difficulty of the tests could be said to justify those low cut scores, but lowering them even further was a questionable choice. Since the early 2010s student outcomes have counted for 40% of teacher evaluations, but that was reduced to 12% in 2019. “If educators are not held accountable for student outcomes, who is?” said Hurt. When it comes to student performance on standardized tests, a dedicated teacher can make all the difference.

Another problem Hurt highlighted, that we’ve discussed in this space (“Look again at standards for students,” Oct. 21), is that in 2021 the General Assembly instituted a new system for assessing student “progress” for purposes of accreditation that actually makes it possible for students to perform progressively worse year to year and still have that count as “growth.” Hurt even suggested, based on results from the program he runs, that one of the problems contributing to lower SOL scores in the wake of the pandemic could be that teachers, especially veteran teachers, might already expect their kids to be less successful on the tests, and thus unintentionally enable that result.

That does not mean repairing these problems would produce an instant fix. Hurt said Youngkin was wise to say that “the data shows us that when we challenge our students and our teachers, they rise to the occasion” but to acknowledge that raising the cut scores will cause test results to decline in the short term.

With that statement in mind, it will be interesting to see how the administration reacts when those test scores are released.

In the meantime, the best thing Youngkin’s Department of Education could do — a strategy Hurt heartily endorses — would be to decide what the ideal education goals for the commonwealth’s students should be, and gear everything else toward doing what it takes to make those goals possible.