Editorial: Governor, General Assembly earn “F” on FOIA test

Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act will turn 54 on July 1 — and like a typical person of about that age, the act is going to arrive at that birthday experiencing some unexpected aches and pains.

The sources of those pains, of course and unfortunately, are the state’s new governor and a majority of the members of the General Assembly.

The Virginia Press Association helpfully defines the purpose of the act — often referred to as FOIA for short — as a guarantee of access to public records and the meetings of government officials.

Virginia’s FOIA law came into being two years after President Lyndon Johnson signed the federal FOIA act. While Johnson expressed a desire to keep military secrets, personnel files and complaints to government agencies exempt, he also eloquently expressed the law’s raison d’etre: “Democracy works best when the people have all the information that the security of the nation permits. No one should be able to pull curtains of secrecy around decisions which can be revealed without injury to the public interest.”

The battle lines tend to form over what qualifies as “injury to the public interest,” with the standards often frustrating in their arbitrariness. This year pro-secrecy advocates have made some significant and alarming advances, driven by murky motives.

A prime example: the swift undoing of a 2021 law addressing disclosure of police records in crime investigations that are no longer active, such that releasing them won’t jeopardize a prosecution.

The original law in question, which has only been in effect since July, was introduced by former Democratic Del. Chris Hurst as a way to guarantee family members could get access to these files in cases where their loved ones were victims of crimes. The impetus for that legislation came from the spouse of a woman killed in the 2019 mass shooting inside a Virginia Beach municipal building, who wanted more leverage for holding police accountable in an investigation he found unsatisfactory.

The rush to undo this new law came about over concerns that it could lead to release of sensitive crime scene photos. The problem was, this new law did not permit such releases — but legislators interviewed about the matter were ignorant of what the law actually said.

The sponsor for the bill that once again closed police records to the public, Del. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, warned of crime scene photos salaciously exploited on social media, but when questioned knew of no instances where the 2021 law had enabled this to happen.

A television production company’s November request for records in the case of multiple murderer Jesse Matthew, the killer of Virginia Tech student Morgan Harrington and University of Virginia student Hannah Graham, gave an air of urgency to Bell’s legislation.

However, the TV producers received no records at all. Albemarle County police used a technique that might incur rueful recognition from any Virginia resident who has tried to make use of FOIA law. Government agencies are allowed to charge for fulfilling FOIA requests, and the Albemarle police set the price so prohibitively high that the TV company gave up.

Megan Rhyne, executive director of the nonprofit Virginia Coalition for Open Government, told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the exchange demonstrated that existing law already provided strong protections against release of sensitive police records.

Nonetheless, despite the misinformation and misunderstanding — well, the misunderstanding proved to be bipartisan, and Bell’s repeal is on the governor’s desk. Given Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s own record on FOIA compliance, it will be no surprise if he signs it.

Youngkin’s self-assigned mission appears to be figuring out how to stretch an exemption in Virginia’s Freedom of Information Act farther than it has ever been stretched at the state level.

At first, this practice applied to Youngkin’s bizarre “tipline,” a state e-mail account launched in the name of “empowering parents” — that allows parents to send complaints straight to the governor’s office about teachers, principals and lesson plans they disagree with. Critics have derisively dubbed the governor’s innovation a “snitch line.”

Youngkin has insisted in interviews that the “tipline” makes him a better governor. If that’s true, he’s keeping the why and how a complete secret.

The “tipline” is supposedly a counterbalance against the imagined stealth teaching of “Critical Race Theory” in Virginia’s classrooms. Those who keep insisting against all accumulated evidence that CRT is taught in schools equate this framework of law school-level scholarship to a kind of stealth Marxism — a claim that makes no sense even superficially, beyond the notion that a leftist might be more favorably disposed to either or both schools of thought than someone who leans conservative.

Informing on one’s fellow citizens for supposedly unacceptable political thinking, on the other hand, is indisputably a feature of life under Soviet-style Communism. So is a Kafkaesque refusal to share the reasons for or results of an investigation with the person under suspicion.

Press organizations have made Freedom of Information Act requests to Youngkin’s office in an effort to determine what sort of feedback he’s receiving through this tipline. Youngkin, however, has refused to comply, declaring the entirety of the tipline’s content to be his personal “working papers” and thus exempt.

It doesn’t stop there. A March 23 report in the nonprofit Virginia Mercury describes the Youngkin administration’s refusal to hand over hundreds of pages requested via FOIA, related to mask mandates, the hunt for a new Virginia Community College System chancellor, and more.

It’s like he’s daring the press to take him to court.

Thankfully, not every 2022 development has involved expanding the lists of what Virginia’s governments get to hide from the public. And some of the encouraging changes came about due to the efforts of Southwest Virginia legislators.

Sen. David Suetterlein, R-Roanoke County, and Del. Wren Williams, R-Patrick, were sponsors of a successful measure that will make Virginia Parole Board votes public record. Del. Marie March, R-Floyd, introduced a bill requiring that government bodies post their meeting minutes online that is awaiting the blessing of Youngkin’s pen.

But alas, in 2022, these appear to be the exemptions, not the rule. Politicians should never be allowed to forget that serving the public includes serving the public’s right to know.