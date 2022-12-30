Editorial: Governor Jekyll and Governor Hyde

One wonders whether an alternate universe exists in which Virginia got the best of Glenn Youngkin, rather than the version we have in this reality whose governance has been diluted and warped by greater political ambitions.

Consider his proposed reforms of Virginia’s long dysfunctional mental health system. On Dec. 14, the governor announced a three-year plan called “Right Help, Right Now,” that calls for $230 million in additional spending on the mental health system in the plan’s first year.

If carried out as outlined, his plan would without question give back to the rural localities where voters’ support enabled his election victory. “Right Help, Right Now,” identifies 106 of the commonwealth’s 133 counties as “mental health professional shortage areas.” Those counties are home to 33% of Virginia’s population.

The plan’s stated goals are to:

Build up the infrastructure for mental health crisis response to the level that’s really needed to handle emergencies statewide, including increasing the number of beds available for clients under temporary detention orders.

Alleviate the burden on law enforcement created when a bed can’t be found in a mental health facility for a person in custody who is experiencing a mental health crisis, and take steps to reduce the roles of police officers in the process.

Increase the capacity and the services offered through the mental health system even beyond strengthening the ability to cope with emergencies.

Provide support to those ensnared by substance abuse disorder and intervene to reduce overdoses while removing obstacles to recovery.

Improve conditions for recruitment of behavior health workers in underserved communities.

Develop ways to institute best practices throughout the mental health system.

Praiseworthy policies

In this space, we’ve lobbed a lot of criticisms at Governor Youngkin throughout his first year on the job, so know that we mean it with all sincerity when we say that this is a terrific plan, full of reforms that can’t happen soon enough. Youngkin’s commitment to this cause is inspiring and even heart-warming. Both parties and both houses in the General Assembly should join Youngkin in full-throated endorsement.

This is not the only proposal to come out of the governor’s office in the latter part of this year that’s won us over. Our colleagues at the Free Lance-Star in Fredericksburg (Dec. 15, “Does antisemitism report reflect a smarter Youngkin?”) said the governor and his administration deserve “applause all around for a job well done” in regards to the “Combating Antisemitism in Virginia” report released earlier this month.

The recommendations made by the commission that prepared the report, though not completely above criticism, include some excellent ideas, such as expanding teachings about the Holocaust and antisemitism in K-12 education, increasing law enforcement training about hate crimes, intervening with youth to thwart radicalization and promoting interfaith dialogues among those of Jewish, Christian, Islamic and other faiths.

Likewise, Youngkin’s recommendations in response to incontrovertible evidence of severe learning loss among the commonwealth’s public school students contained promising objectives (Nov. 6, “Gov. should raise student standards”) such as recognizing a need to raise expectations statewide for student performance on standard testing, as well as recommending the allocation of $30 million in grants to assist families with tutoring and supporting a $10 million investment in teacher recruitment.

Political Jekyll and Hyde?

All these ideas, ranging from reasonable to outstanding, make the barrage of boneheaded ideas backed by the same administration even harder to reconcile.

Could the man behind these policy proposals be the same governor who leaned into the falsehood that “critical race theory” is being taught in grade school — while clearly knowing that no evidence supported this conspiracy theory — to earn air time on Fox News?

Could this be the same governor who came up with the “tip line” encouraging parents to snitch on teachers suspected of discussing “divisive concepts” — i.e. any frank discussion of African American history or race relations — which was quietly discontinued in September after proving its uselessness?

Is this the same governor whose administration proposed stripping transgender students in K-12 schools of their rights and their dignity? The policy proposal did inspire students across the commonwealth to protest in a September walkout. On Dec. 19, it received a 5-4 thumbs-down from the Joint Commission for Administrative Rules, with those on the commission who objected to the policy asserting that it violates state and federal law.

At least, in response to an attempt to instill new standards for teaching history that led to Secretary of Education Aimee Guidera having to apologize for a mischaracterization of Native Americans as “immigrants,” Youngkin expressed disappointment and stated that the proposed standards ran counter to his intentions.

“The directive that I’ve given to our Department of Education is to make sure that our history curriculum engages on all facets of our history, particularly those that are sometimes hard to talk about,” the governor said. “The process to date is one that I think hasn’t delivered that.”

Youngkin’s embrace of the culture wars, and his willingness to make national public appearances with political candidates who buy into former President Donald Trump’s sham claims of election fraud, seem tied to his very apparent presidential ambitions. That’s Youngkin the Campaigner.

On the other hand, uncouple Youngkin from the culture wars, and he produces policies with the potential for broad bipartisan appeal, hinting that he could, if he chose, be a leader that Virginians on both sides of the aisle could take pride in. Could this be Youngkin as a genuine governor?

It would be great for all of Virginia if we saw less of the former going forward, and more of the latter.