Editorial: Growth4VA initiative deserves a bipartisan discussion

Pursuant to this goal, the plan calls for reaching out to the state’s under-represented communities in order to promote and explain these talent pathway programs, with information readily available about cost and potential debt as well as graduate rates, likelihood of job placement and potential earnings.

The sum total of all this amounts to building connections between Virginia students and Virginia businesses, so the businesses can be assured of a talent pool full of candidates that have the right skills, and students don’t have to leave Virginia to land a better-paying job.

Some familiar names have signed on with this campaign. Carilion Clinic CEO Nancy Agee serves as vice chair of the Virginia Business Higher Education Council board and is actively talking up Growth4Va. VBHEC board chair Dennis Treahy is a past rector of the Virginia Tech Board of Visitors, and Tech President Timothy Sands also sits on the board, as well as Roanoke Valley business leader and philanthropist Heywood Fralin. Packed with CEOs and college presidents, the roster also includes University of Virginia’s College at Wise Chancellor Donna Price Henry; Mark Pace, president of E.C. Pace Co. in Roanoke; Commonwealth Care of Roanoke CEO Deborah Petrine; and Michael Quillen, founder of Alpha Natural Resources in Abingdon.