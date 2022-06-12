Editorial: Gun violence solutions needed at every level of government

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner’s frustration came to the fore during a conference call with reporters Wednesday morning as he spoke about the brutal instances of gun violence that have shaken the United States to its core in recent days.

“My hope and prayer is that this time we will do more than offer condolences that frankly ring false when we don’t take any action,” he said.

As a nation we are unified in our horror at the massacre of 19 children and two teachers inside an elementary school classroom in Uvalde, Texas, coming just 10 days after the slaughter of 10 Black shoppers and employees in a Buffalo, New York, grocery store — but as a nation we are still as far apart as ever in terms of agreeing upon what should be done.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives has passed the Protecting Our Kids Act, which would raise the minimum age for purchasing a semi-automatic firearm from 18 to 21, a change that would be welcome given that both the Uvalde and Buffalo shooters purchased their weapons of choice legally once they turned 18. The legislation would also bar civilian use of magazines holding more than 15 rounds, and among other provisions impose a ban on bump stocks — the use of which helped make the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting in Las Vegas at a country music festival the deadliest in U.S. history, so far.

The Protecting Our Kids Act passed overwhelmingly along party lines, 223-204. Five Republicans crossed the aisle to support the bill, and two Democrats did the same to vote against it. As with the majority of House GOP members, Southwest Virginia’s contingent, Ben Cline, R-Botetourt, Bob Good, R-Campbell, and Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, all voted against it.

Discussing the bill in more detail just leads to more teeth-gnashing frustration, as the bill is largely expected — unfortunate but apt choice of words intended — to be dead on arrival in the Senate. It’s easy to imagine a voice imploring, “Can we please try these common sense measures, give them a real chance, before dismissing them out of hand?”

After every horrifying new mass shooting, satirical news site The Onion runs a headline highlighting this hypocrisy of inaction: “‘No Way To Prevent This,’ Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens.”

‘Get what you can’

Yet it must be acknowledged that elections have consequences. Republicans are for the most part taking the stance their supporters want in an environment where any new firearm regulation is viewed as the gateway to wide-scale mandatory confiscation of guns — this isn’t remotely true, but the perception won’t budge. Meanwhile, pandemic- and inflation-driven dissatisfaction and anger combined with President Joe Biden’s low approval ratings and the general nature of the political cycle have Democrats poised to lose their tenuous control of Congress in November.

Warner had harsh words for his Republican colleagues, especially those who have argued that semi-automatic firearms are needed for hunting and that school shootings are better addressed by redesigning school entrances. “Those are, frankly, lies, and they don’t address the seriousness of the tragedy.”

The mythical notion that the “good guy with the gun” is the only sure solution is especially galling. There was in fact a “good guy with a gun” on the scene in Buffalo, who put up a brave fight before losing his life, and who was unable to stop the killings. And in Uvalde, new revelations emerge seemingly every day about the failures of the police response, even though Uvalde school district police underwent active shooter training in March.

But Warner also advocated for the pragmatic approach that’s absolutely needed in these conditions. “Most of us in the Democratic caucus have said, ‘Hey, get what you can.’ Let’s show the country that we can at least take a step. And let’s show the country as well, and show our Republican friends who will have the courage to step up, that the vast majority of Americans are with them.”

Though Warner wasn’t sure the Senate bipartisan gun deal currently in the works would go as far as he thought was necessary, he emphasized that “simply doing nothing” was unacceptable.

A useful tip line

The mass shootings that have occurred so far in the U.S. in 2022 — as of Thursday afternoon the not-for-profit Gun Violence Archive had recorded 252, defined as incidents in which at least four people were wounded or killed, not including the shooter — have taken place against the backdrop of a rising tide of national gun violence, a terrible trend that has not spared the Star City.

Thursday, Roanoke police reported the city’s eighth fatal shooting since the beginning of the year.

City police, despite an ongoing personnel shortage, and city government and school leaders are striving to address the crisis with the resources they have, although even the best thought out programs take time to implement, rendering a sense of security elusive when deadly gun violence can happen at the spur of the moment.

Understandable fears led parents to call for Roanoke’s schools to close June 3, as word spread of a threat made against William Fleming High School — even though police concluded quickly that the threat was not credible.

Commendably, Roanoke Schools Superintendent Verletta White shared a June 5 letter acknowledging the shortcomings of the school system’s communications and elaborating on steps the district will take to further bolster school safety. “While we worked hard to communicate quickly and accurately with our school families last week, we know that our efforts did not fully calm your fears,” she wrote.

The proposals White outlines include a tip line to allow students and members of the public to quickly alert authorities to safety threats, a potentially useful tool in an emergency that serves as a painfully stark contrast to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s farce of a “tip line” intended to curb the supposedly “divisive” — but in fact nonexistent — teaching of “critical race theory” in K-12 schools. Youngkin would do well to employ White’s idea instead.

Thursday evening, the bipartisan negotiations in the Senate over the gun safety bill were meeting resistance from some conservative Republicans opposed to any “red flag” provision to keep guns out of the hands of individuals who have been evaluated to be a danger to themselves and others.

Nonetheless, Republican Senate leaders offered assurances that a deal will be reached. Those senators’ constituents should tell them to stand their ground and get something meaningful passed.