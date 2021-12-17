Editorial: Hefty support for higher education is transformative. How about K-12?

Last week was an astonishing week for higher education news in Timesland.

We’ll start with the news that was more or less expected.

Radford University’s Board of Visitors pledged that they would announce a new president before the end of the year, and they delivered. Bret Danilowicz, who has served for the past three years as the provost and vice president of academic affairs at Florida Atlantic University, will migrate north to take the post.

Danilowicz, who says he’s in it for the long haul, faces numerous challenges.

The university wants to improve its graduation rate. State Council of Higher Education for Virginia statistics show that the number of freshmen who graduate Radford in four years has hovered at about 40% for more than a decade.

Compare that to neighboring Virginia Tech, with more than twice as many students, where the rate has risen to 64%. The graduation rate at FAU increased dramatically during Danilowicz’s time there. Hopefully, Radford will see the same.

Danilowicz also arrives swathed in praise for his efforts at improving academic standards at FAU and diversifying the student body.

His predecessor, Brian Hemphill, will be a tough act to follow. The Radford University Carilion school of health sciences, established in downtown Roanoke in 2018, will be benefiting both city and school for years to come.

Under Hemphill, now president of Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Radford University received a $13.8 million U.S. Department of Education grant, the largest in the university’s history, which went toward the funding of a new program called Innovative Mobile Personalized Accelerated Competency Training, or IMPACT, which in turn allowed the university to substantially increase online course enrollment. The school also received its largest ever gift ($8 million) and its largest ever gift from an alum ($5 million) and increased Radford University Foundation funds by 42% over five years.

While IMPACT and Radford University Carilion have spurred radical growth in graduate student enrollment, the number of undergraduates studying at Radford has trended downward since 2015, a challenge Danilowicz inherits. May his magic touch not lose its charm.

The presence of a college can be an economic boon for a community, yet the city that Radford University calls home is navigating tough financial waters. In both the financial stress index maintained by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, that measures a locality’s ability to generate additional revenue from its tax base, and the composite index maintained by the Virginia Department of Education, that measures a school division’s ability to pay fundamental education costs, Radford ranks 123rd, within the bottom 15.

In July, Radford High School featured on the Crumbling Schools Tour, a campaign designed to draw the attention of state government officials to the deteriorating condition of public school facilities around Virginia.

Hold that thought, we’ll get back to it.

Radford University’s announcement came right on the heels of eye-popping news from Virginia Tech and Hollins University.

Virginia Tech will be replacing Randolph Hall, the longtime base for many of its engineering courses, with Mitchell Hall, a 284,000-square-foot building projected to cost $248 million, mostly in state funds. The project has received initial support in the form of a gift of $35 million from Carroll County native, aerospace engineer and real estate mogul Norris Mitchell and wife Wendy. Their donation was the largest Tech has ever received from an alumni.

Norris Mitchell said he hoped the funds would help speed the design and planning of the building, meant to accommodate more students in the ever-expanding engineering college programs.

News of the Mitchells’ generous contribution to their alma mater was dwarfed the very next day by the announcement of an anonymous $75 million gift to Hollins University in Roanoke.

The donation was the largest ever received by a United States women’s college and one of the largest single amounts ever given to any college or university by a sole female donor. In a statement released by Hollins, the anonymous benefactor said she wanted to support Hollins’ mission. Hollins is one of about 40 all-woman undergraduate schools left in the country.

The money, to be given in installments of $25 million over three years, will be added to the small liberal arts school’s $219 million endowment and found the Levavi Oculos Endowed Scholarship Fund to provide scholarships and financial aid. “Levavi Oculos,” or “I will lift up my eyes” is the Hollins motto, which comes from Psalm 121, “I lift up my eyes to the mountains.”

Hollins estimates that by fall 2025 about one-fifth of the student body will be receiving assistance from the new scholarship fund.

These developments are wonderful, great news for these schools and their students and great publicity for our region, continuing proof that our institutes of higher learning are assets that should be treasured and flaunted.

And yet, one can’t help but grow a little wistful contemplating these hefty philanthropic donations to already wealthy institutions when they are surrounded by grade schools that in some cases can’t afford to fix a broken air conditioning system, as was the case when the Crumbling Schools Tour visited Radford High in July.

In a way, this is a flight of fancy, as there is no mechanism in place for supporting public school construction through tax-deductible donations — it’s all state and local allocations of taxpayer dollars, ideally guided by citizen voices raised in support.

Our point is that cherishing the value of an education, and valuing the facilities that make education possible, should begin with the first day of kindergarten, not just the first day of college.